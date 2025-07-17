Kratos and Intelsat Successfully Demonstrate 5G NTN Over GEO

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, today announced the successful demonstration of an end-to-end 5G-NTN network that combines the Kratos OpenSpace® software-defined satellite ground system with Intelsat’s space and ground network, including its cloud-native, virtualized 5G core. This event represents a key milestone towards the seamless extension of terrestrial 5G networks with satellite technology, providing critical validation of satellite’s role in the delivery of ubiquitous 5G services.

The Third Generation Partnership Program (3GPP) incorporated Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs) into its 5G specifications with 3GPP Release 17, paving the way for the seamless extension of 5G services beyond terrestrial limits. Both Kratos and Intelsat are leading the market in 5G-NTN adoption; Kratos is working with key industry partners to develop cloud native 5G-NTN solutions for satellite operators, while Intelsat is focused on building a multi-layer, next-generation software-defined network.

Kratos and its partner Radisys announced last year their plans to develop a satellite base station – a 5G NTN gNodeB -- delivered completely as cloud-native software, to be deployed as part of the OpenSpace® system. The over-the-air (OTA) demo conducted by Kratos and Intelsat validated that joint solution, leveraging it to orchestrate a 5G NR-NTN cell that was activated over Intelsat’s Galaxy 19 Ku-band GEO satellite. Multiple User Equipment (UE) emulators from partner VIAVI Solutions successfully attached and established PDU) traffic flows from different locations within the 5G-NTN cell, demonstrating that any standards-compliant terminal can access the 5G network on a satellite connection. This brings the industry closer to truly ubiquitous broadband services for all customers, regardless of location.

“This demonstration represents a significant milestone in both companies’ progress in advancing ubiquitous 5G connectivity that spans both terrestrial and space networks,” said Greg Quiggle, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Kratos. “This remarkable technical accomplishment demonstrates the value of the OpenSpace virtual ground system in enabling that connectivity.”

5G-NTN opens the door to a broad range of new communications services in markets unserved or underserved by terrestrial connectivity alone. It paves the way for seamless service delivery across satellite orbits, satellite operators and for mainstreaming satellite-enabled services seamlessly across the global web of terrestrial communications networks. Kratos’ OpenSpace platform will play a key role in that revolution by bringing the dynamic software-defined networking principles that are common in today’s terrestrial networks to the legacy satellite environment and leveraging a common, standards-based architecture for the delivery of global 5G services with terrestrial network partners.

