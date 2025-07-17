Willow Launches First Original Podcast, “Game On with Grace,” Hosted by Fast-Rising Sports Broadcaster Grace Hayden

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow, offering more live, streaming and on-demand cricket than any other sports service, today announced the launch of its first original program, Game On with Grace, a weekly video podcast hosted by Australian commentator and TV personality Grace Hayden. Premiering Sunday, July 20, 2025, new episodes will debut every other Sunday night across all Willow platforms including Willow TV, Willow Sports and the Willow App, and major podcast platforms.

Hayden, 23, brings on-camera experience from the IPL, Cricket World Cup, GT20 Canada and Channel 7 Australia, along with a social media following of more than 300,000 fans. The daughter of Australian cricket great Matthew Hayden, Grace has carved out her own path as a versatile host and commentator, blending deep cricket insight with a modern, lifestyle-oriented voice that resonates with both young audiences and brands.

“Game On is about pulling back the curtain on the world of sports’ untold stories,” said Grace Hayden, host of Game On with Grace. “I grew up in cricket’s front row and have covered its biggest tournaments, but the moments that fascinate me most happen off camera. Partnering with Willow allows me to share those raw, funny, and inspiring conversations with athletes, artists, and anyone chasing greatness. I can’t wait to bring these stories to fans each week on the Willow app and wherever they listen to podcasts.”

Game On with Grace is a first-of-its-kind podcast featuring guests from across the sports spectrum and delivering heartfelt stories, fresh perspectives and behind-the-scenes insights into the lives of athletes and sports figures. With cricket as its heartbeat, the show also explores broader themes in sports, pop culture and personal identity, offering the kind of honest, informal conversations not often found in traditional sports media.

“Launching Willow’s first original series is an important step in expanding how we serve and grow the cricket community,” said Todd Myers, COO of Willow. “Grace’s knowledge of the game, combined with a confident on-screen presence, makes her a uniquely powerful and authentic voice as the host of Game On with Grace. This podcast will bring authenticity, energy, and a fresh voice that will resonate with both longtime cricket fans and newcomers alike.”

Watch Game On with Grace starting Sunday, July 20 on the Willow app, Willow Sports, Willow TV and all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Amazon Music and more.

About Willow

Willow is the premier destination for cricket in the United States and Canada, boasting the most comprehensive live, streaming, and on-demand cricket coverage available. Guided by its mission to make cricket globally accessible, Willow combines cricket’s rich heritage with innovative broadcasting to offer an unmatched viewing experience.

Dedicated to excellence and innovation, Willow provides cricket enthusiasts with HD-quality live streaming and extensive coverage from nearly every major cricket board and tournament worldwide.

Willow’s TV network is also available through top providers such as DISH, Sling, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, Optimum, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Fubo and Prime Video, and also offers a dedicated streaming app available on all major CTV devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV, and more, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

Explore the ultimate cricket experience at www.willow.tv.

