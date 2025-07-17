Kestra Medical Technologies Wins 2025 Top Workplaces Industry Award, A National Recognition

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, announced today that it is a 2025 Top Workplaces Industry winner by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. The award marks them as an employer of choice for those seeking employment in the industry.

“Being named a Top Workplace in the healthcare industry is a powerful reflection of our passionate Kestra team members and their commitment to our mission,” said Brian Webster, President and CEO of Kestra Medical Technologies. “At Kestra, we’re driven by the belief that empowering our team is the first step toward empowering providers and improving patient outcomes. This recognition affirms that our culture is not only strong—it’s purpose-built to advance the future of cardiac care.”

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Details about how Kestra Medical Technologies builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, please visit www.kestramedical.com.