Outdoor Sportsman Group Debuts “The Michael Waddell Podcast”

Denver, CO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booger Bottom, Georgia will never be the same as its most iconic celeb, Michael Waddell, just launched The Michael Waddell Podcast, an all-new television and radio experience where honest conversations and good laughs take center stage. Hosted by Michael Waddell – the star of Outdoor Channel’s Bone Collector – and produced by Outdoor Sportsman Group, this podcast brings together an impressive lineup of guests, including actors, musicians, pro athletes, newsmakers, and national leaders. The Michael Waddell Podcast is released bi-weekly and is available widely on MyOutdoorTV, Outdoor Channel YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and OutdoorChannel.com, to name a few.

With his signature down-to-earth style and sharp sense of humor, Waddell dives into heartfelt conversations that explore the stories, moments, and connections that make life interesting. From sharing tall tales to celebrating family, friends, and the great outdoors, The Michael Waddell Podcast is an exploration of life’s most meaningful moments, all delivered with plenty of laughs along the way.

“This podcast is like sitting around the campfire with good friends,” shared Waddell. “We’re telling stories, sharing laughs, and talking about the things that really matter – faith, family, and the outdoors. I can’t wait for folks to join the conversation.”

The debut episode features actor and producer Kirk Cameron in a heartfelt conversation about faith, family, and his new role as a grandfather. Known for his strong Christian values and decades of work in film and ministry, Kirk shares insights on leading with purpose, the joys of family, and how faith shapes his life.

The Michael Waddell Podcast will release new episodes twice a month.

Waddell’s story began in the backwoods of Booger Bottom, Georgia, where he grew up surrounded by nature, family, and a love for the outdoors. A self-proclaimed “rowdy redneck,” his passion for hunting and storytelling led him to win a Realtree turkey-calling contest, which launched his career in the outdoor industry. From guiding and filming hunts to creating hit shows like Realtree Road Trips and Bone Collector, Waddell has become a beloved figure in the outdoor world.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group Publishing: As a premier destination for the most avid outdoors enthusiasts, Outdoor Sportsman Group’s publishing division is widely recognized for its strong special-interest multichannel brands, including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s HUNTING, In-Fisherman and 10 other leading magazines that reach more than 22 million readers. Outdoor Sportsman Group’s network of websites, including BassFan.com, Outdoorchannel.com, Sportsmanchannel.com and WFN.com, attracts more than 62 million annual unique visitors, and OSG TV produces hundreds of TV episodes of original branded hunting, sport shooting and fishing programming that airs on Outdoor Sportsman Group’s broadcast entities. Visit http://outdoorsg.com for more information.

********

