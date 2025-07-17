Pacific Sun Packaging, a Subsidiary of PMGC Holdings, Announces Attendance at 2025 ITAD Summit to Showcase Custom Protective Packaging for Enterprise IT Hardware

Serving Data Centers, ITAD Firms, and OEMs with U.S.-Engineered, High-Precision Solutions

Showcasing U.S. designed Protective Packaging Built for Data Centers and Circular IT

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Sun Packaging Inc., a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (the “Company,” “PMGC,” “we,” or “our”), a leader in high-precision, component-specific packaging for IT and electronics hardware, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 ITAD Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking the company’s first appearance at the event. The company will exhibit at Booth A07 on July 29 - 30, 2025 at The Bellagio, Las Vegas, NV

Founded in 2011, Pacific Sun Packaging specializes in custom-engineered solutions to protect delicate IT components, including CPUs, DIMMs, SSDs, HDDs, and fiber-optic modules throughout storage, transport, and resale. The company’s solutions are widely used by OEMs, data centers, and ITAD firms requiring packaging that meets rigorous standards for ESD safety, dimensional precision, and supply chain durability.

“As the ITAD and data center industries evolve, packaging needs have become more technical and more critical,” said Mike Kerzie, Chief Executive Officer at Pacific Sun Packaging. “We’re proud to bring our U.S.-made, enterprise-grade packaging solutions to the summit and support the circular IT economy.”

The summit provides an opportunity for Pacific Sun to reconnect with its existing customer base primarily in data center operations and build relationships with new partners in the IT lifecycle management space. Known for its fast design cycles and scalable production, the company offers tailored packaging strategies that enhance resale value, reduce returns, and streamline integration.

Visit Pacific Sun Packaging at Booth A07 to explore how precision-engineered packaging solutions can improve your asset protection strategy.

About Pacific Sun Packaging Inc.



Founded in 2011, Pacific Sun Packaging Inc. is a specialty packaging provider focused on high-precision, component-level packaging solutions for the electronics and information technology (IT) hardware industries. The company’s solutions are trusted by OEMs, distributors, and contract manufacturers across the semiconductor, data center, and networking supply chains. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, Pacific Sun delivers reliable, scalable packaging built in America.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@pmgcholdings.com