SunPower to Report 2Q’25 Results July 22, 2025

OREM, Utah, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower (aka Complete Solaria, Inc.) (“SunPower” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWR), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced that it will release its quarterly investor report on Tuesday, July 22 prior to the market opening. A webcast will be hosted by CEO T.J. Rodgers on the same day, July 22nd, at 10am PT / 1pm ET to review the results and take questions from the audience. Interested parties may access the webcast by registering here, or by visiting the Events page within the IR section of the company website at: https://investors.sunpower.com/news-events/events.

SunPower CEO T.J. Rodgers said, “I am looking forward to my presentation of our results for Q2’25 – just our third quarter as a combined company. It will be our second quarter with an operating profit, after an inherited four-year profit drought. And, although the recent ITC issues have challenged our industry, I remain confident in SunPower’s ability to make money in the newly free solar market.”

Rodgers continued, “We were honored to have SunPower be invited to join the Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap indices in late June. That could help us fix some of the market damage to the SunPower name being caused by careless reporting on the MarketWatch website.”

Rodgers concluded, “If you bring up SPWR on MarketWatch (as I did on July 16), you will find all five references to “bankruptcy” that are quarters old but zero references to our last two quarterly post-acquisition profit records. I often get emails asking me what is wrong. We have asked nicely, then through a lawyer, to correct the data but we get blowoff letters from a drone “Associate General Counsel.” This refusal to correct bad data is the responsibility of the Dow Company MarketWatch that hypocritically advertises to give: ‘The Latest Industry News from MarketWatch!’ Mr. Murdock, why do you let these clowns use your name?”

