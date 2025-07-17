Microchip Enters into Partnership Agreement with Delta Electronics on Silicon Carbide Solutions for the Future of Power Management

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and the electrification of everything are driving an ever-increasing demand for higher levels of power efficiency and reliability. Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces that under a new partnership agreement with Delta Electronics, Inc. (later referred to as “Delta Electronics”), a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, the companies will collaborate to use Microchip’s mSiC™ products and technology in Delta’s designs. The synergies between the companies aim to accelerate the development of innovative SiC solutions, energy-saving products and systems that enable a more sustainable future.

“SiC is increasingly important in sustainable power solutions because of its wide-bandgap properties, which enable smaller and more efficient designs for high-voltage, high-power applications at a lower system cost,” said Clayton Pillion, vice president of Microchip’s high-power solutions business unit. “We look forward to forging an impactful path with Delta Electronics on innovating SiC solutions to meet the rising demand of the electrification of everything.”

As a global leader in power management, Delta advances its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and continuously evaluates and leverages next-generation technologies to enhance the energy efficiency of its products and solutions. Delta intends to leverage Microchip’s abundant experience and advanced technology in SiC and digital control to accelerate time to market of its solutions for high-growth market segments such as AI, mobility, automation and infrastructure.

This agreement prioritizes the companies’ resources to validate Microchip’s mSiC solutions to fast-track implementation in Delta’s designs and programs. Other key advantages of the agreement are top-tier design support to include technical training, insight into R&D activities and early access to product samples.

With over 20 years of experience in the development, design, manufacturing and support of SiC devices and power solutions, Microchip helps customers adopt SiC with ease, speed and confidence. Microchip’s mSiC products include SiC MOSFETS, diodes and gate drivers with standard, modified and custom options. To learn more about Microchip’s mSiC solutions, visit the web page .

For more information about Delta Electronics, visit the company’s website .

