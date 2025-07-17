Online Justice Launches Video Consultancy to Support Fund Recovery for Scam Victims

Kiryat Ata, Israel , July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bid to strengthen trust and connection with those affected by online scams, Online Justice has announced the launch of a video consultancy service as part of its cyber intelligence-based fund recovery offering. This feature allows victims of online scams to connect face-to-face with a professional before beginning the recovery process.

Many people who fall victim to online scams are left feeling helpless, skeptical, and emotionally drained. To address this growing concern, the company now offers this video chat option where clients can speak directly with experienced specialists, ask questions in real time, and understand the steps involved in recovering stolen funds.

“Many of the people who come to us have been through an emotionally exhausting experience,” said Marcy Vaskin, spokesperson for Online Justice, “The moment you get scammed, it becomes hard to trust anyone, even those trying to help. We introduced video consultancy to close that gap. Now, clients can speak face-to-face with a real expert before committing to anything. It gives them clarity, comfort, and the assurance that they are not just talking to another faceless support desk.”

A New Layer of Transparency for Scam Victims

Online Justice operates as a cyber intelligence company, using digital forensics, blockchain tracing, and web intelligence tools to investigate complex scam cases. From crypto fraud and investment fraud to fake remote job offers and phishing attacks, the firm offers a full-service approach to scam recovery.

Every case begins with a detailed consultation, followed by evidence collection, scammer identification, and platform tracing. Once the digital trail is mapped, clients receive actionable intelligence that can support legal steps, platform disputes, or direct action. The company also conducts in-depth blockchain analysis for crypto-related scams, web investigations to expose fraudulent websites, and communication services with third-party providers like exchanges or hosting companies.

“Our job is not just about finding where the money went. It is about guiding people through a process that feels overwhelming and sometimes frightening,” added Vaskin, “We have seen every type of scam and handled hundreds of complex cases. And each time, we do not take it lightly. We do not make promises we cannot keep. What we do instead is offer a serious, intelligent process that gives people real information and real options. Our services are here to empower victims, not confuse them, and our video consultancy is just one more way we stay honest, open, and present.”

Online Justice is a fund recovery firm focused on helping victims of online fraud recover lost money with transparency and precision. Using a combination of technology, human expertise, and investigative tools, the company tackles all forms of internet scams. From analyzing blockchain wallets to uncovering hidden site owners and hosting providers, Online Justice builds strong cases to support recovery efforts.

With a client-first approach that emphasizes communication and accountability, Online Justice delivers services that are both intelligent and compassionate. Its recent launch of video consultancy reflects its continued dedication to building trust through direct, personal connections.