Lake City Bank Acquires Property in Whitestown, Announces Plan to Convert Building to New Office

WARSAW, Ind., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank is pleased to announce the acquisition of a property located at 6388 Mills Drive in Whitestown, Indiana. The bank will renovate the existing structure at this location into a full-service branch that is expected to open in 2026, expanding the bank’s footprint into Boone County.

"Lake City Bank has experienced exceptional growth in the Indianapolis Region since opening our first branch in the market in 2011. Boone County represents an emerging economic engine in Central Indiana and we are excited to open our first branch in the county. It will be our 10th office in the region and represents a natural next step in the Indianapolis Region,” said David M. Findlay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Renovations to the site will begin later this year to convert the building, which has previously housed several restaurants, into a modern banking facility designed to serve both personal and business banking needs. The new branch will feature a full-service lobby, drive-up banking and an ATM.

“This location is ideally situated close to Interstate 65 with nearby residential neighborhoods as well as retail and industrial businesses, providing convenient access for our customers and strategically positioning our bankers to engage the Whitestown community,” said Stephanie R. Leniski, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. “We look forward to seeing the branch take shape in the coming months and celebrating our grand opening with community members next year.”

Lake City Bank, a $6.9 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 54 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank’s community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

Contact

Luke Weick

Vice President

Marketing Manager

(574) 267-9198 x47279 office

(260) 431-7061 mobile

luke.weick@lakecitybank.com