Vital Farms Achieves Major Farm Network Expansion Milestone, Surpasses 500 Family Farms

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced a major milestone within its farm network, now surpassing 500 family farms versus 300 at the end of 2023.

To meet the strong demand for its eggs, Vital Farms has continued to raise the standards in attracting and retaining family farmers across the Pasture Belt™ to produce the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. This includes fair pay for farmers, as well as retention and construction incentives to help offset rising construction costs.

“I could not be more excited to celebrate this incredible milestone of surpassing 500 family farms, and we're going to continue working hard to attract, retain and expand our relationships with farmers across the Pasture Belt,” said Pete Pappas, Vital Farms’ Chief Sales Officer and President, Eggs. “Our network of family farms has always been central to our business. I want to recognize the tremendous amount of work, dedication and care that our farmers put into their flocks every day to put ethical food on tables across the country.”

Vital Farms continues to make key investments in its resilient supply chain. Earlier this year, Vital Farms announced the installation of new production equipment at Egg Central Station (ECS), its award-winning egg washing and packing facility in Springfield, Missouri, which will come online in Q4 2025 and will allow for a capacity increase at ECS of an estimated 30%. Vital Farms has also announced plans for a second world-class egg washing and packing facility in Seymour, Indiana which is expected to become fully operational in early 2027 and is designed to generate more than $350 million in additional revenue capacity for the brand.

Vital Farms is actively recruiting farmers who are committed to our high animal welfare standards to join our flock. To learn more about farming with Vital Farms, visit https://vitalfarms.com/farmers.

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 500 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 26,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

