PXG Unveils New Hellcat ZT Putter Featuring Zero Torque Technology at a Groundbreaking Price Point

PXG® is proud to introduce the latest innovation in its acclaimed Zero Torque (ZT) putter lineup – the all-new PXG Hellcat® ZT Putter. Priced at just $249.99, this blade-style beauty delivers all the performance benefits of PXG’s groundbreaking Zero Torque Balance Technology at a price that invites every golfer to make the switch.

Joining the PXG Allan® ZT and PXG Bat Attack® ZT, the Hellcat ZT rounds out PXG’s Zero Torque putter lineup to include three distinct head shapes – mallet, mid-mallet, and now blade. This trifecta gives golfers the freedom to choose their preferred shape without sacrificing the stability and consistency that Zero Torque Balance Technology delivers.

“With traditional putters, you’ve got to manipulate the face to keep it square,” said Brad Schweigert, PXG Chief Product Officer. “Our Zero Torque design places the shaft axis over the center-of-gravity, so you don’t have to think about that. You just swing from the shoulders, and the clubhead stays square – pure, efficient, and reliable.”

Precision-engineered from MIM 303 stainless steel, the Hellcat ZT putter features a clean, streamlined design that delivers elite performance without the need for adjustable weighting. PXG’s signature Pyramid Face Pattern Technology enhances feel and ensures consistent roll across the face. The patented S-hoselTM positions the shaft axis just above the center of gravity, creating a designated toe-up balance point that increases stability and resists twisting throughout the stroke.

This blade-style model is designed with 4-degrees of measured loft but plays like a standard 3-degrees thanks to its integrated 1-degree of forward press.

“I love this game. And I love helping people play it better,” said PXG Founder & CEO Bob Parsons. “With the Hellcat ZT, we’ve packed top putting technology into a badass blade that feels amazing, rolls pure, and performs like nothing else out there — all for a price that makes you say, ‘Why the hell not?’”

The PXG Hellcat ZT Putter comes standard with a 34” straight chrome shaft and PXG’s Slant 1.5 grip. It is available now in both right- and left-handed configurations. Golfers can schedule custom fitting or shop the new putter at PXG.com, at PXG Retail Stores, or through PXG Master Fitters.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Harigae, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim.

