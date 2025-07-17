Bitcoin Solaris Presale Surpasses 14,150 Participants Ahead of July 31 Launch





TALLINN, Estonia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S ), a next-generation dual-layer blockchain project, has officially surpassed 14,150 individual investors in its ongoing token presale. With over $6.6 million raised and just two weeks remaining until the July 31 launch, the project is entering its final phase with strong momentum and increasing global participation.

Designed to merge high security with mass-scale performance, Bitcoin Solaris introduces a hybrid consensus model combining Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS). Its two-layer structure enables both robust decentralization and ultra-fast transactions, with features that appeal to developers, miners, and everyday users alike.





BTC-S blends security and scalability through its hybrid Proof-of-Work and Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus. This dual-layer structure makes it ideal for high-throughput applications while maintaining decentralization and trustless security.



Base Layer built on SHA-256 Proof-of-Work for unmatched security



Solaris Layer is powered by Delegated Proof-of-Stake for 100,000 transactions per second and 2-second finality



Active validator rotation every 24 hours ensures stability and decentralization



Rust-based smart contracts enhance developer flexibility and adoption



Optional Zero-Knowledge Proofs support privacy-conscious users



Through the exciting release of the upcoming Solaris Nova App, mining becomes more accessible than ever. Whether on mobile or desktop, users can participate in Bitcoin Solaris mining with ease, opening wealth opportunities to those who never thought mining was within reach.

Mass Adoption Was a Dream Until Bitcoin Solaris Made It Real

Crypto influencers are also noticing. Token Galaxy recently highlighted why Bitcoin Solaris is getting this level of attention, pointing to its combination of accessibility, performance, and future-ready infrastructure.

Why This Presale Is Getting So Much Attention





The Bitcoin Solaris presale is more than just successful. It is setting a new bar for how quickly genuine investor interest can drive adoption. With less than two weeks left before the July 31 launch, BTC-S has already raised over $6.6 million and continues to gain momentum.

Current price is $12



Next phase moves to $13



A 4% bonus remains active



Launch price is set at $20 with a potential 150 percent return



This rapid adoption is making this one of the shortest presales in crypto history, a testament to how quickly investors are recognizing its potential.

Wallets like Trust Wallet and Metamask are recommended for seamless token delivery on launch day. Bitcoin Solaris makes it clear these wallets are for receiving tokens, not for buying in.

Secure your spot at Bitcoin Solaris .

Built for Scalability, Security, and Long-Term Growth

Bitcoin Solaris is more than presale hype. Its blockchain is designed to handle real-world needs across DeFi, gaming, IoT, and enterprise systems.

3,000 transactions per second on the Base Layer



100,000 transactions per second on the Solaris Layer



Cross-chain bridges create liquidity and interoperability



Independent audits by Cyberscope and Freshcoins validate security and transparency



Performance is only part of the story. For those interested in mining, BTC-S offers a calculator to estimate earnings based on device capabilities and network demand.

Rewards That Align with Long-Term Adoption

Bitcoin Solaris has crafted its reward system to foster sustainable participation through a transparent and fair distribution model.

40 percent to miners maintaining the Base Layer



25 percent to validators on the Solaris Layer



20 percent to stakers supporting the ecosystem



10 percent dedicated to ongoing development



5 percent for community initiatives and engagement



Rewards adjust dynamically through metrics like contribution score, device type, and participation time. Transparency is maintained through dashboards and open reporting.





Final Verdict: This Is Not Just Another Presale

Bitcoin Solaris is delivering on its promise to create a blockchain that serves both early adopters and the future of decentralized applications. With mobile-first mining, unmatched scalability, and an exploding presale, BTC-S is one of the most exciting projects in crypto right now. For those who missed Bitcoin’s earliest days, this is the second chance they have been waiting for.

