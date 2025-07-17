Bitcoin Swift Launches Stage 1 of ICO With Live Programmable Mining and Real-Time Payouts





LUXEMBOURG, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a next-generation blockchain protocol, has officially launched Stage 1 of its Initial Coin Offering (ICO), introducing a novel approach to early-stage participation with programmable mining rewards that activate immediately.

Unlike traditional ICOs that require investors to wait for mainnet or roadmap deliverables, Bitcoin Swift’s Proof-of-Yield system is already live. Early contributors who purchase BTC3 during Stage 1 receive programmable mining contracts that begin distributing rewards from day one, a move designed to reshape how value is delivered in token presales.

A Short Presale With Immediate Impact

Bitcoin Swift’s presale is structured into ten fast-paced stages, each lasting fewer than ten days. Stage 1 is currently live at $1 per token, offering the highest programmable mining output before the next stage doubles the token price to $2. The platform has allocated 50% of its total token supply toward programmable mining, with early participants gaining access to the most lucrative reward cycles.

“Programmable mining begins the moment a buyer enters Stage 1,” said a spokesperson for Bitcoin Swift . “We’re not just rewarding early access—we’re activating a system where rewards are governed transparently by smart contracts and delivered automatically.”





Hybrid Consensus With AI-Driven Efficiency

Bitcoin Swift operates on a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model. Miners create blocks, while validators finalize checkpoints every 100 blocks. A layer of AI oracles monitors energy metrics and adjusts mining rewards in real time to prioritize sustainable, low-carbon usage.

Key features include:

Hybrid PoW/PoS architecture for block creation and finalization

architecture for block creation and finalization AI agents and oracles that adjust mining parameters dynamically

that adjust mining parameters dynamically WASM-based smart contracts that evolve with market conditions

that evolve with market conditions zk-SNARK privacy layers and decentralized identity support

and decentralized identity support Verified by Spywolf and Solidproof , including KYC and audit certification



Governance and Privacy at the Core

BTC3 is more than a mining protocol—it incorporates governance mechanisms powered by AI, where votes are scored for risk and participation is linked to both token holdings and verified identity. Meanwhile, zk-ledger technology ensures that transactions are shielded and private, while maintaining institutional-grade compliance for transparency.

Tokenomics and Distribution

Bitcoin Swift’s fixed supply of 45 million BTC3 is designed to support long-term value through a transparent allocation model:

22.5 million tokens allocated to Proof-of-Yield mining over 30 years

allocated to Proof-of-Yield mining over 30 years 30% designated for presale participants

designated for presale participants 15% reserved for liquidity provisioning

reserved for liquidity provisioning 5% for team and strategic reserves

All rewards are executed through smart contracts and are based on activity levels, clean energy metrics, and decentralized ID verification.





About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift is a programmable Layer 1 blockchain designed to deliver real-time mining, AI-enhanced consensus, and privacy-first decentralized finance. By combining Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake with AI agents and programmable rewards, Bitcoin Swift enables a secure, efficient, and transparent blockchain ecosystem from the first day of its ICO.

With only 63 days left in the presale, the project invites early participants to engage in an active ecosystem where programmable mining and real-time payouts are already live.

For more information, visit: https://bitcoinswift.com

Join the conversation on Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinSwift

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

