



LONDON, UK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ja Mining , a long-standing player in the blockchain infrastructure space, has announced the successful closure of a $17 million Series A funding round. The funding, contributed by multiple institutional investors with experience in blockchain and sustainable energy, will be used to expand Ja Mining’s renewable-powered cloud mining operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The raise comes at a critical time for the crypto infrastructure sector, as institutional and retail participation continues to grow amidst rising demand for energy-efficient, secure, and automated solutions. This latest investment round underscores investor confidence in Ja Mining’s long-term strategy to deliver accessible, AI-powered mining capabilities with reduced environmental impact.

According to a recent Yahoo Finance article , industry leaders are increasingly aligning with renewable energy providers to power large-scale mining operations, signaling a broader shift toward sustainable practices. Ja Mining’s new funding directly supports this trend by enabling the expansion of its green energy data centers powered by hydropower and wind energy.

“Sustainable mining is no longer an ideal—it’s a requirement,” said JA Mining spokesperson at Ja Mining. “This Series A financing enables us to scale infrastructure that aligns with both global energy goals and the demand for secure, intelligent blockchain access.”

AI Integration for Smarter Mining Operations

A portion of the capital will be allocated to the development and integration of artificial intelligence tools to optimize Ja Mining’s internal systems. These enhancements are expected to dynamically manage computing resources, forecast optimal block validation times, and reduce energy usage across distributed mining centers.

The AI-driven improvements are also projected to increase platform efficiency and enhance user yields by up to 20%, offering more predictable returns within a volatile asset class. These capabilities are particularly relevant in today’s market, where cloud mining has evolved from a speculative trend to a strategic asset infrastructure for passive income generation.

Expansion of Renewable Energy Infrastructure

The remainder of the funds will be directed toward upgrading and launching new data centers in strategic global locations, including Canada, Northern Europe, and Southeast Asia. All new facilities will operate on renewable sources and feature automated systems to monitor, manage, and secure operations in real time.

These infrastructure investments mirror industry momentum. In 2025 alone, cloud mining adoption has risen by over 28%, and more than 60% of new mining facilities worldwide have committed to some form of renewable energy usage, according to sector-wide data.

“This funding validates our commitment to providing both environmental responsibility and operational integrity,” added a spokesperson. “We’re not just expanding capacity—we’re building next-generation infrastructure for the decentralised economy.”

From Legacy to Next-Gen

Ja Mining’s roots stretch back to 2004 in broader financial infrastructure development, with a transition into blockchain operations beginning in 2009. The company has since evolved into a global cloud mining provider with a focus on transparency, energy efficiency, and hands-free participation.

The upgraded platform aims to welcome a new wave of users, especially those seeking alternatives to traditional crypto investments. By removing the need for hardware procurement, maintenance, and technical know-how, Ja Mining provides a simplified path to blockchain income generation while remaining compliant with data protection and environmental standards.

About Ja Mining

Ja Mining is a global cloud mining platform committed to delivering secure, efficient, and eco-conscious blockchain access through renewable-powered infrastructure. Combining automation, AI integration, and sustainability, Ja Mining enables global users to participate in the digital asset ecosystem without the complexity of traditional mining models.

For more information, visit: https://jamining.com

