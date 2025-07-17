Neurogen Biomarking to present novel data on at-home p-tau 217 testing for Alzheimer’s disease at Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® 2025

CHICAGO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurogen Biomarking will present novel data on at-home p-tau 217 testing for Alzheimer’s disease at the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® (AAIC) in Toronto, Canada. Chief Scientific Officer, Elisabeth Thijssen, PhD will report the results of a study designed to validate remote collection of blood biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.

The Neurogen session is highlighted in AAIC’s Featured Research Session (FRS) that debut and discuss innovative and impactful research findings, drawing together multiple studies that share a common focus. AAIC has also designated Neurogen’s presentation a Clinical Pearl for its real-world relevance to dementia diagnosis and care.

Neurogen’s presentation details include:

Date/Time: Monday, July 28 at 2 p.m. EDT

Format: Podium presentation followed by Q&A

Scientific Session: Remote Collection of Blood Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders

Presenter: Elisabeth Thijssen, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer Neurogen Biomarking

Location: Hall F



About Neurogen

Neurogen Biomarking is on a global mission to give everyone equitable access to brain health care. The company offers the first at-home blood biomarker test for phosphorylated (p-tau217) using proprietary blood collection technology and advanced digital cognitive testing with results guided by board-certified neurologists via telehealth. Neurogen’s vision is to deliver accessible technology, actionable insights, and pathways to precision-based proactive care to support early detection and care for Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Neurogen was founded by award-winning neurologist, Dr. Rany Aburashed and is guided by world-renowned brain health experts.

To learn more, visit www.neurogenbiomarking.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Reilly Connect for Neurogen Biomarking

Ashley.Biladeau@reillyconnect.com

952.994.4021

mia.joan@reillyconnect.com

872.240 3696

