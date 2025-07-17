Milestone Scientific Commences Sales of CompuFlo® Epidural System at The Painless Center in Tenafly, New Jersey

ROSELAND, N.J., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced the initiation of commercial sales of its CompuFlo® Epidural System and related disposables at The Painless Center, located in Tenafly, New Jersey.

The Painless Center is led by Chi-Shin Jason Chiu, MD, a double board-certified physician in Pain Management and Anesthesiology. A respected figure in interventional pain medicine, Dr. Chiu is known for his compassionate care and commitment to adopting state-of-the-art technologies to improve patient outcomes. He also serves as Director of Pain Management and Anesthesia Medical Education at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and is on the faculty at St. Barnabas Medical Center.

Neal Goldman, Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, “We are pleased to announce the commercial rollout of our CompuFlo Epidural System at The Painless Center. Dr. Chiu’s reputation as a forward-thinking leader in pain management underscores the clinical value and growing appeal of our technology. His adoption of CompuFlo reflects our expanding presence within the interventional pain market and our ongoing commitment to enhancing procedural safety, efficiency, and patient satisfaction.”

The CompuFlo Epidural System utilizes Milestone Scientific’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing® technology, which provides objective, real-time feedback that enables anesthesiologists and pain management physicians to accurately identify the epidural space. Clinical studies have shown the CompuFlo system can significantly reduce false loss of resistance, minimize complications, and improve the success rate of epidural procedures.

Dr. Chiu added, “At The Painless Center, we prioritize technologies that can directly enhance the safety and comfort of our patients. The CompuFlo system offers real-time confirmation during epidural injections, which helps us perform procedures with greater precision and confidence. It represents an important advancement in our practice and aligns perfectly with our patient-first philosophy.”

This announcement follows a series of successful CompuFlo deployments across leading medical institutions and interventional pain practices. Milestone Scientific continues to advance its strategic sales and marketing initiatives aimed at broadening awareness and accelerating adoption of CompuFlo throughout the U.S. and international markets.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs, and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. The Company leverages its proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetics. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020