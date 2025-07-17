Gelteq Announces Agreement with IDT Australia to Secure Dedicated New Product Development and Manufacturing Facilities

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a clinical and science-based company focused on developing and commercializing white label ingestible gel-based solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports and other products, today announced it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with IDT Australia (ASX: IDT) for a dedicated, locally based manufacturing facility to support the development and scale up of its gel-based products across diverse global pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and animal health markets.

IDT is internationally recognized for its expertise in pharmaceutical projects and contract manufacturing services developed across more than 50 years of operation and over 60 market-based drugs. The company specializes in pharmaceutical product development and cGMP manufacture including high containment, high potency manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), oral and sterile dose FDA and TGA approved laboratory testing, and clinical packaging. IDT is also at the forefront of developing and manufacturing advanced therapies including mRNA and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs).

“Partnering with IDT to establish a locally-based, purpose-built manufacturing facility strategically positions Gelteq to accelerate and scale our products for the global nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and animal health markets,” said Nathan Givoni, CEO of Gelteq. “IDT not only brings proven development, manufacturing and regulatory expertise to support our goals, but also a unique knowledge base to speed up the development of new products targeting these markets.”

Paul McDonald, CEO of IDT Australia, commented: “We are excited to combine IDT’s proven development and manufacturing capabilities with Gelteq’s innovative delivery system for wellness and therapeutic products. Gelteq’s proprietary gel technologies offer distinct benefits in both delivery and combination therapy opportunities needed to improve care and dosing compliance across many end markets.”

Highlights of the Agreement:

Facilities and Equipment required for the manufacture of Gelteq products, in a dedicated building and purpose-built facility, trained staff and operational support.

required for the manufacture of Gelteq products, in a dedicated building and purpose-built facility, trained staff and operational support. Compliance and Certification necessary for products in the therapeutic, veterinary and nutraceutical markets across various product presentations, including regulatory requirements, permits, and licenses from the APVMA, FDA, and TGA.

necessary for products in the therapeutic, veterinary and nutraceutical markets across various product presentations, including regulatory requirements, permits, and licenses from the APVMA, FDA, and TGA. Rapid Scale Up Capability to integrate additional manufacturing space and equipment to support growth.



About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a clinical and science-based company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports and other products. Gelteq advances and commercializes its delivery solutions within five core verticals: pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications, and sports nutrition.

The Company’s unique formulation directly addresses the issues associated with traditional drug delivery methods such as difficulty swallowing, taste of unpalatable ingredients, and dosage control. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com and our SportsGel brand website www.sportsgel.com .

