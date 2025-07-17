Wedbush Securities Welcomes Daniel Shea as Managing Director of Consumer & Diversified Industries Investment Banking





LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities, a prominent financial services firm, has hired Daniel Shea as Managing Director in its Consumer & Diversified Industries Investment Banking group. In this role, Shea will play a key part in expanding and strengthening Wedbush’s Consumer & Diversified Companies investment banking coverage, drawing on his deep industry expertise and track record in consumer-related companies.

Shea joins from BTIG, LLC, where he served as Managing Director and led the buildout of the firm’s consumer-focused investment banking group. With nearly 20 years of experience, Shea brings deep expertise in specialty retail, e-commerce, branded consumer products and restaurants. Earlier in his career, he held senior banking positions at firms including Keen-Summit Capital Partners, Canaccord Genuity, Sterne Agee-CRT and Janney Montgomery Scott.

Shea's notable deals include the spin-out of Twin Peaks from Fat Brands, the de-SPAC and IPO of Pinstripes, and a private convertible financing for FreshRealm. He also advised on the sale-leaseback and subsequent capital raise for Chicken N Pickle, BurgerFi’s acquisition of Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, Drive Shack’s follow-on equity offering, and the sale of Hampton Forge to Lennox Corporation.

“I’m excited to join a team that appreciates the consumer sector and focuses on supporting entrepreneurs through pivotal moments of growth,” Shea said. “Wedbush’s collaborative and creative solution-driven culture aligns closely with how I’ve built my relationships over the years, and I look forward to replicating my past success for the Wedbush platform.”

“I’ve known Dan for a decade and have always appreciated his conscientious service to clients—something I know he’ll bring with him to Wedbush,” shared Burke Dempsey, EVP and Head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets. “His history of advising on complex transactions across the consumer landscape makes him a strong strategic partner for our firm’s expansion and enhances our ability to deliver sector-specific insights and senior-level executions to our clients.”

Shea’s appointment adds to Wedbush’s domain expertise across key growth sectors, strengthening the firm’s ability to deliver strategic insight and advisory excellence to clients.

