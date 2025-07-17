Tron Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol Change to “TRON” on Nasdaq

Winter Park, Florida, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tron Inc. (Nasdaq: TRON) (“Tron” or the “Company”) today announced the official change of its Nasdaq ticker symbol from “SRM” to “TRON”, effective July 17, 2025. The Company’s CUSIP number (85237B101) will remain unchanged.

This move reflects the Company’s broader strategic transformation and its commitment to aligning more closely with the Tron blockchain ecosystem, following the launch of its Tron-focused treasury strategy.

“The Company’s ticker change to “TRON” reinforces its brand identity and positions it as a key corporate player in the rapidly evolving blockchain and digital asset economy” said Rich Miller, CEO.

About Tron Inc. (formerly SRM Entertainment)

Tron Inc. (formerly SRM Entertainment) is a publicly traded company pioneering blockchain-integrated treasury strategies. As the public company with the largest TRON (TRX) tokens holdings, Tron Inc. is committed to transparency, long-term value creation, and the adoption of decentralized financial tools. In addition, through our wholly owned subsidiary the Company designs, develops, and manufactures custom merchandise which includes toys and souvenirs for the world’s largest theme parks and other entertainment venues. Many of the Company’s products are based on award winning multi-billion-dollar entertainment franchises that are featured in popular movies and books. The products are distributed worldwide at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Parks and Destinations, United Parks and Resorts – SeaWorld, Six Flags and other attractions.

About TRON blockchain

Founded in 2017, TRON is a decentralized blockchain that supports smart contracts and decentralized applications, with lower fees and faster transaction time than other leading blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. It has since become one of the world’s most popular Layer-1 Protocols, hosting approximately 81.7 billion in US dollar stablecoins as of July 13, 2025.

