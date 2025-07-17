Ireland Data Center Market Report 2025-2030 | Ireland's National Broadband Plan Targets 420,000 Premises by 2025

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Irish data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.79% from 2024 to 2030.

The demand for cloud computing in Ireland is experiencing significant growth, creating promising opportunities for cloud investors. For instance, in March 2025, OVH Cloud announced the launch of its local edge zone in Dublin, Ireland.

The use of AI in different businesses is continuously growing across the country; according to the recent report of the Central Statistics Office of Ireland, more than 15% of all enterprises used AI in 2024 as compared with around 8% in 2023. The adoption of AI across different industries will grow in the coming years.

In the Irish data center market, operators are adopting renewable energy for data center operations. For instance, in March 2025, Echelon Data Centres announced the construction of two new data centers that will be powered by wind energy.

The government of Ireland is taking the initiative to accelerate the broadband network across the country. The government of Ireland started the National Broadband Plan (NBP), which aims to deliver high-speed broadband services across the country. Additionally, the National Broadband Plan (NBP) signed a partnership with National Broadband Ireland (NBI) to deliver high-speed broadband in Ireland; the company announced the delivery of high-speed fiber broadband to over 420,000 premises by the end of 2025.

The government of Ireland is taking several initiatives to increase the digital skills of its people. For instance, Harnessing Digital, the national digital strategy, aims to ensure that more than 80% of adults possess at least basic digital skills by 2030.

Some of the key colocation data center investors in Ireland data center market include Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Echelon Data Centres, K2 STRATEGIC, CyrusOne, and Keppel Data Centres.

Ireland's data center market has witnessed to entry of some new data center operators such as AVAIO Digital Partners, Energia Group, GreenScale, and Vantage Data Centers, which will increase the market competitiveness in the forecast period.

The Irish data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase the competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors such as ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Rehlko, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Socomec, STULZ, Trane, and Vertiv.

Ireland's data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market that include Arup, Bouygues Construction, Collen Construction, RED Engineering Design, Designer Group, Future-tech, ISG, John Sisk & Son, John Spain Associates (JSA), Kirby Group Engineering, Mercury, Mace Group, M+W Group, PM Group, Winthrop Technologies and TOT Architects. For instance, in Ireland, John Sisk & Son is involved in the construction of the initial phases of the DUB1 campus of Vantage Data Centers in Dublin.

