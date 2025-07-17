BSTR Miner Launches Dual XRP and XMR Cloud Mining Service for Global Users

HOUSTON, TX, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency cloud mining provider BSTR Miner today announced the official launch of dedicated XRP and XMR hashrate plans, becoming the world’s first provider to offer dual mining access for Ripple and Monero via a single cloud platform.

This milestone brings an efficient, secure and low-cost mining solution. It significantly improves accessibility for institutional and retail users without the need to purchase physical hardware or manage technical infrastructure.





Technological Innovation: Dual-Algorithm Mining Engine with Optimized Energy Efficiency

The platform is powered by BSTR Miner's self-developed adaptive hash orchestration system, allowing users to rent computing power through cloud smart contracts, thereby unlocking two completely different mining experiences:

XRP Mining: Uses lightweight validation node clusters to reduce traditional energy usage versus proof-of-work models.

XMR Mining: Leverages ASIC-resistant architecture and CPU-optimized pools to maintain decentralization and profitability.

Mining profits are automatically settled daily, with direct withdrawals in XRP，USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, LTC,USDC,BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, or SOL (Solana), to verified user wallets.

Meeting Market Demand for Both Transparency and Privacy Assets

With Ripple’s growing presence in global cross-border payments and Monero’s unique privacy-preserving utility, demand for these two assets continues to expand. BSTR Miner’s offering addresses both sides of the ecosystem:

Zero Technical Barriers – new users can get a $10 XRP mining trial when they sign up

Flexible Contracts – contract terms range from 1 day to 36 months, accepting USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, SOL (Solana) and XRP payments

Transparent Performance Tracking – Real-time dashboard includes historical profit data and estimated ROI (Click here to view complete contract details)

Leadership Statement

BSTR Miner CEO said:

"Our goal is to make mining truly inclusive. XRP and XMR represent two core use cases in the blockchain world - efficient digital payments and privacy-enhanced transactions. Through our cloud platform, anyone can participate in the value creation of Web3 with just a few clicks of the mouse."

Security, Compliance, and Risk Management

BSTR Miner follows strict data protection and compliance protocols, including:

95% of user assets are stored in cold wallets

Mining services are available in some jurisdictions, subject to local regulations.

4.5% lifetime referral commission

About BSTR Miner

BSTR Miner is a premier global cloud mining platform supporting over 20 cryptocurrencies, including USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, LTC,USDC,BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, SOL (Solana) and XRP. Serving over 8500,000 users in 120 countries, the company operates sustainable mining operations through next-generation green-energy data centers and proprietary AI-based optimization systems.

Website: www.bstrminer.com

Email: info@bstrminer.com

Disclaimer:The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.