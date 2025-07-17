Sweden Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030 | Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, and Colocation Pricing for 37 Existing and 8 Upcoming Facilities Across 6+ States

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sweden's data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.88% from 2024 to 2030.
REPORT SCOPE
- Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.
- Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Sweden.
- The study of the existing Sweden data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Sweden by several industries.
- Study on the sustainability status in the country
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
- Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Sweden
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 37
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 08
- Coverage: 6+ States
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Sweden
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Add-ons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends
- An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Sweden data center colocation market.
- Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- atNorth
- EcoDataCenter
- STACK Infrastructure
- Bahnhof
- Conapto
- Digital Realty
- Ember
- Equinix
- GleSYS
- Multigrid
- Northern Data Group
- Other Operators
New Operators
- evroc
- STORESPEED
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What factors are driving the Sweden data center colocation market?
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Sweden?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Sweden by 2030?
- Who are the new entrants in the Swedish data center industry?
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Real Estate Investment Trusts
- Construction Contractors
- Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate & Governments Agencies
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|55
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$235 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$935 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.8%
|Regions Covered
|Sweden
Key Topics Covered:
Data Center Capabilities
Market Scope
Market Snapshot
- Colocation Market Snapshot
Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
- Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))
- Colocation Demand by Industry
- Market by Utilized Area
- Market by Utilized Racks
Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Sweden
- Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Sweden
- Sustainability Status in Sweden
- Cloud Connectivity in Sweden
- Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Sweden
- Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Key Pricing Trends
Market Dynamics
- Key Trends in the Market
- Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
- Key Restraints in the Market
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by IT Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
