Sweden Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030 | Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, and Colocation Pricing for 37 Existing and 8 Upcoming Facilities Across 6+ States

Sweden's data center colocation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.88% from 2024 to 2030, driven by increasing demand and sustainability developments. The market analysis covers utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks, with detailed insights on colocation investments and future trends. Key existing operators include atNorth, EcoDataCenter, and Equinix, with new entrants like evroc and STORESPEED. The report addresses growth prospects, market competition, and the evolving landscape in regions across Sweden. Ideal for real estate trusts, contractors, and advisory firms, this study is a key resource for understanding Sweden’s data center colocation potential.

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sweden's data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.88% from 2024 to 2030.

REPORT SCOPE

  • Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.
  • Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
  • The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
  • An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Sweden.
  • The study of the existing Sweden data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Sweden by several industries.
  • Study on the sustainability status in the country
  • Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.
  • Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Sweden
    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 37
    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 08
    • Coverage: 6+ States
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data Center Colocation Market in Sweden
  • Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
  • Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
  • Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing along with Add-ons
  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends
  • An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Sweden data center colocation market.
  • Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
  • The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

  • atNorth
  • EcoDataCenter
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Bahnhof
  • Conapto
  • Digital Realty
  • Ember
  • Equinix
  • GleSYS
  • Multigrid
  • Northern Data Group
  • Other Operators

New Operators

  • evroc
  • STORESPEED

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

  • What factors are driving the Sweden data center colocation market?
  • What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Sweden?
  • How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Sweden by 2030?
  • Who are the new entrants in the Swedish data center industry?

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Real Estate Investment Trusts
  • Construction Contractors
  • Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate & Governments Agencies

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages55
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$235 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$935 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate25.8%
Regions CoveredSweden



Key Topics Covered:

Data Center Capabilities

Market Scope

Market Snapshot

  • Colocation Market Snapshot

Supply & Demand Analysis

  • Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities
  • Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))
  • Colocation Demand by Industry
  • Market by Utilized Area
  • Market by Utilized Racks

Market Growth Factors

  • Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Sweden
  • Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Sweden
  • Sustainability Status in Sweden
  • Cloud Connectivity in Sweden
  • Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Sweden
  • Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

  • Colocation Market by Revenue
  • Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
  • Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • Key Pricing Trends

Market Dynamics

  • Key Trends in the Market
  • Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
  • Key Restraints in the Market

Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
  • Market Share by Colocation Revenue
  • Market Share by IT Power Capacity
  • Existing Colocation Operators
  • New Operators

