ZARO Announces Post-Launch Features: Locked Liquidity, No Team Control, and a Community-Owned Mascot

Road Town, Tortola, BVI , July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZARO announces new and exciting core features following its official launch on June 30, 2025. The project has emerged as a decentralized experiment that aims for cultural permanence in a speculative market. ZARO is a meme coin with unique attributes. Its launch did not include a presale, team tokens, or a roadmap. Moreover, the team renounced ownership and announced that the liquidity will remain locked for 255 years. ZARO aims to endure as a permanent cultural artifact on Ethereum.

No Presale, no Promises, no Control

ZARO is not a financial instrument or an investment. It is a tokenized character with a single vision. That vision is to build something lasting and driven by the community. The token was minted with a fixed supply of 1 billion. It features 0% tax, and ZARO renounced all privileges at launch (also, there are no VCs involved).

There are no team wallets or mint functions. Also, there is no central authority controlling it. The contract is live, immutable, and audited. Thirdweb and OpenZeppelin frameworks provide the audit.

ZARO trades on Uniswap with liquidity locked until 2280. ZaroVerse did not sell, offer, or distribute the token. The entire supply was donated to the public pool instead. ZARO offers no utility, rights, or entitlements. It simply exists on the blockchain.

A Mascot with Global Roots

While the token supply is fixed, the story is still evolving. ZARO is more than code; it’s a meme mascot. It is designed to reflect and unite global culture. Through the brand ecosystem ZaroVerse, ZARO is growing. It is expanding into a multilingual creative universe. The community powers this universe. It includes:

A cross-continental character embracing global stories

Remixable art, content, and community memes

Collectibles, games, and branded experiences in development

Non-commercial contributions encouraged under a protected brand

Introducing ARC7: A New Chapter Begins

ZaroVerse revealed early signals of ARC7. This new AI-born entity is emerging within the narrative. Details remain limited regarding this new entity. ARC7 represents the next evolution of the ZARO ecosystem. It blends story, identity, and protocol innovation.

About ZARO

ZARO is a decentralized meme mascot built on Ethereum. There is no roadmap, taxes, or team control. ZARO launched as a cultural statement, not a product. No one owns it, but everyone shapes it. The token exists permanently on-chain. It is locked as a symbol of creativity.

Anyone curious about ZARO can visit all the links below to keep in touch with the project and the team.

Token Website: https://zarocoin.xyz

Brand Universe: https://zaroverse.com

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/zaro-coin

GitHub Transparency: https://github.com/zarocoin/zarocoin/tree/main/docs/transparency

Twitter (X): https://x.com/zaroproject

Telegram: https://t.me/zaroprojectofficial

For listings: listing@zaroverse.com

For developers, partnerships & creative collabs: marketing@zaroverse.com

DexScreenerLP: https://dexscreener.com/ethereum/0x53085839A2Ee860E58108665825Fc7Ef5e061213

ARC7 preview: https://www.zaroverse.com/characters

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.