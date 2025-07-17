Seize the ETH Bull Market: GoldenMining Launches ETH-Focused Cloud Mining Contracts offers a Stable Return of $9,700 Per Day

London, UK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldenMining, a global cloud mining platform, has officially launched a new suite of Ethereum (ETH)-focused cloud mining contracts designed to help crypto holders generate stable daily returns without needing hardware, technical expertise, or market timing.

This announcement comes as Ethereum pushes above $3,400, fueled by the recent approval of ETH spot ETFs and a surge in institutional capital. With ETH forecasted to reach $6,500 by year-end, GoldenMining’s new contract offerings provide an accessible alternative to speculation—enabling users to activate contracts directly with ETH and earn up to $9,700 daily in mining income.

Smarter Income for ETH Investors

Rather than navigating market volatility, GoldenMining users can now convert their ETH holdings into an active income stream. Once a user signs a contract using ETH or other supported cryptocurrencies, the platform deploys professional mining infrastructure on their behalf. Users receive daily mining rewards credited automatically to their accounts, allowing them to benefit from Ethereum’s growth while minimizing risk.

“We’re excited to launch these ETH-specific mining contracts at a time when the market is seeing exponential activity,” said a spokesperson at GoldenMining. “Our goal is to simplify mining access for everyone—especially during this historic phase of Ethereum’s evolution.”

ETH Contract Options and Returns



contract Investment Amount Contract Rewards Total income Daily Sign-in Rewards $15 $0.6 $15.6 New User Contract $100 $3 $106 Bitmain S23 Hyd $650 $42.25 $692.25 AntminerL917GH $1800 $287.28 $2087.28 L916GH $4500 $1890 $6390 ElphaPex DG Hydro1 $7800 $3346 $11146 Elphapex DG2 $12000 $8100 $20100

Security and Simplicity

All contracts are fully managed by GoldenMining’s professional operations team. There’s no need to set up hardware, manage electricity costs, or handle technical maintenance. Security is ensured through SSL encryption, AIG-backed investment insurance, and fund custody via first-tier financial institutions.

New users receive a $15 upon registration to test the mining system without any upfront deposit. Supported cryptocurrencies for deposits include ETH, BTC, XRP, DOGE, USDC, and SOL.

How to Get Started

1. Register and Get $15 Instantly

No fees or deposits required. New users receive a free $15 contract to test the platform’s mining system and begin earning within 24 hours.

2. Choose a Cloud Mining Contract

Fund your account using ETH or other supported cryptocurrencies such as BTC, XRP, USDC, SOL, or DOGE. Select from various contract options based on your budget and risk preference.

3. Start Earning Automatically

Once activated, the contract begins generating daily ETH income. Earnings can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

4. Security and Insurance

All user funds are stored securely in first-tier banking institutions. SSL encryption protects user data, and investments are insured by AIG Insurance, ensuring top-tier financial security.





About GoldenMining

Based in London, GoldenMining is a globally recognized cloud mining platform dedicated to making digital asset mining simple, secure, and profitable. Through high-performance mining centers and user-focused design, the company empowers crypto holders to generate consistent income, regardless of market volatility.

For more information, visit www.GoldenMining.com or contact info@GoldenMining.com for business cooperation.

