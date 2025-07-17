FORE Enterprise Expands Mission, Scales Team to Meet Demand for AI Solutions

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORE Enterprise, a premier AI solutions architect, is expanding its focus and tripling the size of its team to help companies across industries – including finance, sports, real estate, software and data services, and luxury fashion – build modern, AI data infrastructures that optimize operations, streamline expenses and unlock the power of advanced AI analytics.

“At FORE, we’re not just adapting to the future of AI – we’re building it,” said Tyler Hochman, CEO and Founder of FORE. “Our expansion and interest in integrating AI into a range of industries reflect our commitment to empowering businesses with the AI infrastructure of tomorrow.”

FORE has already begun adding top talent in full-stack development, front and backend engineering, data engineering, product management, AI and machine learning specialization, and machine learning video engineering – more than tripling its startup staff by the end of 2025.

“As demand for AI solutions surges, we’re scaling quickly to fill the void in our customers’ needs, bringing together professionals with deep technical expertise to help organizations build smarter, faster and more efficient systems,” Hochman said.

Originally launched in 2022 to help companies predict employee turnover, FORE Enterprise was profitable in its second year of operations, but refocused on building complete data pipelines when it became clear that many clients lacked the systems needed to implement advanced AI analytics. FORE Enterprise blends its unique AI data products with insights from an Advisory Council of experts from Stanford, Wharton and Kellogg.

About FORE Enterprise:

FORE Enterprise is a premier AI solutions architect that helps companies fully deploy AI to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and unlock bold new solutions. Backed by the expertise of top academic and industry leaders, FORE harnesses AI for data-driven decision-making that directly impacts the bottom line. Working with a range of clients, including sports franchises, luxury brands and private equity firms, FORE’s team moves fast, thinks big and executes with precision. For more information, visit https://foreenterprise.com/