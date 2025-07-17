First Responders Children’s Foundation Announces “Christmas in July” Toy Drive

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a national nonprofit dedicated to serving the children and families of first responders, today announced the launch of Christmas in July — a mid-year giving initiative to support the Foundation’s 6th annual Toy Express, its most trusted and beloved national community engagement programs.

Toy Express began in 2020 as a way to bring hope to families during a national crisis, and it has since grown into a lifeline for communities across the country. Last year alone, the program distributed more than 135,000 toys in 143 cities, powered by more than 200 first responder agencies. But amid rising costs of toys, shipping, and storage, the program is facing growing financial strain. Without early support, FRCF may be forced to reduce the number of toys it delivers this holiday season, leaving thousands of children without a gift and without the moment of joy and connection that Toy Express is known for. Christmas in July aims to close that gap before it’s too late.

“Toy Express isn’t just about delivering toys, it’s about creating moments of joy, and building bridges between first responders and the children in the communities they serve,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Departments come to us every year because they’ve seen firsthand how powerful this program can be. But with rising costs and economic uncertainty, this could be the year some communities go without. We don’t want to let down first responders and their children.”

Another essential aspect of Toy Express is Legacy of Love Toy Boxes—heartfelt, custom-curated boxes of toys delivered to children who lost a first responder parent in the line of duty this year, reminding them they’re not forgotten.

In recent months, supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainty have made it significantly harder and more expensive to source the toys that first responder agencies across the U.S. count on to deliver holiday cheer. By acting early, FRCF can maximize its purchasing power and ensure that no child is left behind this December.

“After decades in the toy industry, I’ve never seen so much pressure on supply and inventory like this year,” said Al Kahn, Founder of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Christmas in July gives us the head start we need to meet demand from agencies, families, and communities, especially those already facing economic hardship.”

Supporters can help by donating at: https://1strcf.org/christmas-in-july/

Learn more about Toy Express at: https://1strcf.org/toy-express

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 24 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf

CONTACT:

Joshua Natoli

joshua@1strcf.org

845-332-7933

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/790c7e91-8643-4927-bd4d-b83247f6a29c