Ivans Index Q2 2025 Results Released

Chicago, IL., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced the results for Q2 2025 Ivans Index™, the insurance industry’s premium renewal rate index. The second quarter results of 2025 showed average premium renewal rate change for all major commercial lines of business, except Workers’ Compensation, are up year over year. Q2 2025 experienced a decrease in average premium renewal rate change across nearly all major commercial lines compared to Q1 2025, with the exception of General Liability, which increased.



Premium renewal rate change by line of business for Q2 2025 highlights include:

Commercial Auto: Q2 2025 premium renewal rate change decreased from last quarter, averaging 8.43% compared to Q1 2025’s average premium renewal rate change of 9.24%. The quarter began with its lowest rate change of 8.41% in April and reached its highest premium renewal rate change in May, averaging 8.45%.

Q2 2025 premium renewal rate change decreased from last quarter, averaging 8.43% compared to Q1 2025’s average premium renewal rate change of 9.24%. The quarter began with its lowest rate change of 8.41% in April and reached its highest premium renewal rate change in May, averaging 8.45%. BOP : BOP premium renewal rate change decreased in Q2 2025 with an average of 7.87% versus 8.56% in Q1 2025. The quarter began with its highest rate change in April, averaging 7.98%, and ended with its lowest rate change in June, averaging 7.74%.

: BOP premium renewal rate change decreased in Q2 2025 with an average of 7.87% versus 8.56% in Q1 2025. The quarter began with its highest rate change in April, averaging 7.98%, and ended with its lowest rate change in June, averaging 7.74%. General Liability: Second quarter 2025 premium renewal rate change experienced an increase compared to Q1 2025, averaging 4.66% versus 3.95%. The quarter began with the lowest rate change in April, averaging 4.33%, and reached its highest rate change in May, averaging 4.86%.

Second quarter 2025 premium renewal rate change experienced an increase compared to Q1 2025, averaging 4.66% versus 3.95%. The quarter began with the lowest rate change in April, averaging 4.33%, and reached its highest rate change in May, averaging 4.86%. Commercial Property: Premium renewal rate change for Commercial Property averaged 7.89% in Q2 2025, with a quarter low in April at 7.70% and a high in June at 8.19%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased from 8.57% in Q1 2025.

Premium renewal rate change for Commercial Property averaged 7.89% in Q2 2025, with a quarter low in April at 7.70% and a high in June at 8.19%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased from 8.57% in Q1 2025. Umbrella: Average premium renewal rate change for Umbrella experienced a slight decrease during Q2 2025 at 9.07% versus 9.26% in Q1 2025. The quarter began with the highest rate change in April, averaging 9.41%, and ended with its lowest rate change in June, averaging 8.69%.

Average premium renewal rate change for Umbrella experienced a slight decrease during Q2 2025 at 9.07% versus 9.26% in Q1 2025. The quarter began with the highest rate change in April, averaging 9.41%, and ended with its lowest rate change in June, averaging 8.69%. Workers’ Compensation: Workers’ Compensation premium renewal rate change averaged -1.75% in Q2 2025, down from Q1 2025 at -1.51%. The quarter reached its lowest premium renewal rate change in May, averaging -1.87% and ended with its highest rate of -1.61% in June.



“Similar to last quarter, premium renewal rates decreased for nearly all major commercial lines during Q2, continuing the trend of a slowly softening market after several hard market years,” said Kathy Hrach, senior vice president of Product Management, Ivans. “The Ivans Index will continue to deliver insights into the longevity of these decreases as we see how macroeconomic trends and severe weather events will influence rates.”

Released monthly, Ivans Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the Ivans Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 38,000 agencies and 600 insurers and MGAs, the Ivans Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. Ivans Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete Q2 Ivans Index report.

