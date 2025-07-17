Crowd Street Recognized by CNBC as One of the World’s Top Fintech Companies for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street , the private market investment platform helping members achieve their financial goals by providing access to investment opportunities, today announced that it has been named to CNBC’s World’s Top 250 Fintech Companies 2025 in the Alternative Financing category. CNBC defines Alternative Financing as companies that offer businesses and consumers a way to borrow or raise money online.

For the second consecutive year , CNBC is recognizing Crowd Street for empowering the next generation of private market investors who prefer to invest independently. Private market investing has historically been reserved for institutions and elite wealth managers who primarily serve extremely high net-worth individuals. Crowd Street is providing these same opportunities directly to the millions of accredited investors, many of whom prefer to use a self-directed platform to manage their investments.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award – it’s a powerful recognition of the passion and dedication our entire team puts in every day,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “This achievement reflects not only our commitment to transforming access to the private markets, but also the tangible impact we can make for the millions of accredited investors who prefer to invest independently by providing them the access, education, and tools to responsibly access the private markets."

The recognition from CNBC comes at an exciting inflection point for private markets. Only about three percent of individual investors’ assets are allocated to private market opportunities today, but industry research projects that will rapidly expand, and become a trillion dollar market opportunity by 2028.1 Crowd Street is uniquely positioned to lead the category. As of July 2025, with more than $4.4B invested through its platform solely in commercial real estate, Crowd Street is poised to scale by working with some of the top asset management firms to introduce new fund options across additional asset classes, including private equity, private credit and venture capital later this year.

CNBC and Statista conducted in-depth research on more than 2,000 eligible companies, considering annual reports, company websites, media monitoring, and notable KPIs to determine the top 250 firms across seven categories. Crowd Street’s notable recognition follows several exciting moments from the company in 2025, including the launch of its new brand , new platform updates , inaugural Member Council , new headquarters in New York City , executives named to Top 50 Women in Fintech and more.

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial goals through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience, further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth. For more information, visit https://www.crowdstreet.com/ .

1) The Investment Association, Private Markets: A Briefing from The Investment Association, March 2024

