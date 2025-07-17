GreyOrange Names Saurabh Gupta as Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a global leader in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory software, today announced the appointment of Saurabh Gupta as Chief Technology Officer. An industry leader in intelligent hardware and autonomous systems, Gupta brings more than two decades of experience leading innovation at iconic technology companies.

As CTO, Gupta will guide GreyOrange’s global product and engineering teams, accelerating development of the company’s AI-driven software solutions. His background includes executive roles at Apple, where he led software development for multiple generations of iPods and the first iPhone, and Amazon, where he built and launched the company’s consumer robotics research group. He has also served as CTO and co-founder of Wonder Workshop, a robotics company that transformed STEM education through play, and as CEO of AI healthcare innovator Koko.

“GreyOrange is deepening its leadership in physical AI — the intelligent orchestration of robots, people and systems — and we needed a CTO who’s been on the frontier of that journey,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO of GreyOrange. “Saurabh has built intelligent hardware from the ground up, developed autonomous systems at Amazon, and guided startups to category-defining innovation. He brings exactly the kind of depth and vision our next chapter demands.”

Gupta holds more than 50 patents in technology and design and has earned degrees from IIT-Delhi and Stanford University.

“I’ve spent my career exploring how machines can extend human capability,” said Saurabh Gupta. “GreyOrange is one of the few companies solving this problem at enterprise scale. Their innovation in warehouse orchestration and store inventory is unmatched, and I look forward to pushing the boundaries of AI in this space.”

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange, Inc., leads the industry in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory management software. Its AI-powered GreyMatter and gStore solutions continuously optimize automation, inventory, and workforce management for some of the world’s largest retailers and 3PLs. Through real-time visibility into all omnichannel nodes and the seamless orchestration of robotic agents, people, and systems, customers reduce their cost per unit, eliminate lost inventory, ensure worker safety and productivity, and enhance in-store experiences. Vendor-agnostic and compatible with diverse automation hardware via the Certified Ranger Network, GreyOrange solutions are delivered through its Certified Partner Network of system integrators. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61216ec6-e734-4fa7-9e8b-cfa3b3167531