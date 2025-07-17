Cloudera Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) Agreement, Enhancing Access to AI-Driven Data Solutions Across Federal Agencies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only cloud anywhere platform for data and AI, today announced it has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the Department of Defense (DoD) through their highly competitive Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) program. This agreement simplifies procurement and accelerates deployment of Cloudera’s platform across the DoD, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Intelligence Community.

The BPA allows Cloudera to offer its software for up to five years through a pre-negotiated, competitively awarded contract vehicle, supporting faster and more efficient access to modern data tools. To date, the DoD ESI program has achieved more than $7 billion in cost avoidance through volume pricing and streamlined acquisition via the GSA Federal Supply Schedule, underscoring how Cloudera’s scalable data capabilities align with ESI’s mission to deliver cost-effective solutions that support the DoD’s critical needs.

“This award opens up significant opportunities for Cloudera to further support the DoD and the Intelligence Community’s digital transformation initiatives, enabling them to leverage the power of their data, anywhere, for enhanced decision-making improved operational efficiency, all while advancing national security,” said Jonathan Veal, group vice president, defense and intelligence at Cloudera. “Through the DoD ESI program, agencies can now more easily access our open data lakehouse, secure generative AI capabilities and trusted AI framework — all delivered within a U.S. citizen-on-soil model that meets the highest standards for compliance, scalability and performance.”

This BPA marks a new chapter in Cloudera’s partnership with the U.S. defense and intelligence communities, providing a trusted foundation to expand AI-driven capabilities and modernize mission operations at scale.

To learn more about Cloudera’s public sector business or for information on accessing the cutting-edge capabilities of Cloudera’s data platform via DoD ESI, visit https://www.cloudera.com/solutions/public-sector.html .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only cloud anywhere platform for data and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, enabling customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world’s largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to use their data to solve what seemed impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on L inkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com