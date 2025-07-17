Pryzm Launches Community-First Token Distribution Without Private Sales

Dubai, UAE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pryzm, the pioneering Layer 1 blockchain for yield tokenization, today announced its Price Discovery Event (PDE) beginning July 14, 2025. The community-first token launch eliminates private sales and venture capital allocations, granting retail users fair access to $PRYZM tokens via an innovative Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool.

Pryzm democratizes sophisticated yield-trading tools by splitting yield-bearing assets into two tradable components: principal tokens for price exposure and yield tokens for future earnings. The built-in PulseTrade module automates dollar-cost-averaging, allowing participants to set a maximum price and execute purchases gradually—smoothing volatility and removing emotion from decision-making.

“Traditional token launches favor institutional investors over retail participants. Our PDE reverses this by ensuring community members get first access at fair prices,” said Olly, CEO at Refracted Labs. “This approach aligns with our mission to bring professional-grade financial tools to everyday investors.”

Key highlights:

Community-First Distribution: No private sales meaning no private investor unlocks or liquid staking rewards for private investors.

PulseTrade’s DCA mechanism reduces price swings and ensures transparent price discovery determined by organic demand. Cross-Chain Yield Tools: Yield tokenization for PoS assets and real-world assets, plus liquid staking derivatives, advanced limit orders, and restaking for compounded returns.

Pryzm was founded in 2022 by Refracted Labs, a team combining Wall Street experience from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan with veteran DeFi engineering. Their roadmap includes three upcoming features—Seal, Hedgehog, and Squirrel—which will introduce fixed-term money markets, non-recourse options protocols, and a high-efficiency cross-chain orderbook.

To participate in Pryzm’s community-first PDE starting July 14, 2025, visit https://app.pryzm.zone. Follow @Pryzm_Zone on X for real-time updates.

About Pryzm

Pryzm is the leading Layer 1 blockchain for yield harvesting, tokenization, and trading, built on the Cosmos SDK with IBC interoperability. Launched without private funding, Pryzm empowers retail users with tools once exclusive to institutional investors. Learn more at https://pryzm.zone.

