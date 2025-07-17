Fogo de Chão Invites Guests to Cool Down During the Hottest Week of the Year With $1 Caipirinhas

DALLAS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, invites guests to enjoy $1 Caipirinhas* from July 21 - July 25 during what is historically known as the hottest week of the year in the U.S. at participating locations. The traditional Caipirinha is crafted with three simple ingredients, Cachaça, fresh muddled limes and cane sugar, offering a bright and refreshing cocktail for summer enjoyment on Fogo’s open-air dining patios, at Bar Fogo, and in the dining room.

"As temperatures rise, we wanted to give our guests a refreshing reason to celebrate,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “The caipirinha is Brazil’s national cocktail and a true taste of summer. By offering it for just $1, we’re not only delivering incredible value, but also inviting guests to cool off, unwind, and enjoy a vibrant dining experience that brings people together.”

The traditional Caipirinha pairs well with the new $59 Brazilian Surf & Turf menu which includes a selection of Fire-Roasted Cuts, including: the best cuts of Brazil like Picanha, the prime part of the top sirloin, and Fraldinha, the bottom sirloin known for its strong marbling characteristics and robust flavor, and more, along with a choice of a Butter-Bathed Lobster Tail™ or an All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake. With Fogo’s All-Day Happy Hour available year-round, guests can enjoy cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, zero-proof mocktails, and more at Bar Fogo, on the patio, and in the dining room all summer long.

For more information about Fogo de Chão or to make dining reservations near you, please visit Fogo.com.

*Available where permitted by law. $1 Caipirinha not permitted in GA, IN, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NM, NY, OH, PR, VA, or WA. In markets where legal, includes your choice of lime, strawberry hibiscus or passionate caipirinhas. In all other markets, includes your choice of non-alcoholic refillable beverage. Must be purchased with a food item. Limit 2 per person. Hours and offerings subject to change in compliance with local and/or state liquor laws. Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcohol in the United States. Guest must mention $1 Caipirinha promotion to redeem. Offer subject to change without notice. This advertisement is not valid where prohibited by law.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.





