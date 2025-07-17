SPAR Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR,” “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), a leading provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Mike Matacunas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This is the first quarter we are reporting without any international joint ventures. Our U.S. and Canada business achieved 6% topline growth, improved operating margins, and reduced SG&A, resulting in $0.5 million net income from continuing operations or $0.02 EPS. In addition, through our focus on the U.S. and Canada, we have the largest pipeline of opportunity in SPAR’s history, with more than $200 million of future business to win. I remain bullish on our future and plans.

“Outside of our solid performance, there are two other items that merit comment. The first is the termination of the merger agreement with Highwire Capital due to their inability to produce the funds to close. As a shareholder, I was disappointed in this outcome and proud of the potential value created for our shareholders in the deal. Our Board remains committed to pursuing the termination fee from Highwire Capital or something of greater value for our shareholders.

“The second item is our delayed filings. Our 10-K filing was late because we expected to be private and the 10-Q that we are filing today is late because one follows the other. We will be current once this is filed with all filings and our shareholders should be enthusiastic about our performance.

“Lastly, we are now positioned to make some really exciting announcements over the next six months, and our second quarter performance looks good. I want to thank the employees of SPAR and our Board who have positioned the company for the next phase of success. Now that we have reset our footing, I am excited about our future,” said Matacunas.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net revenues were $34.0 million.

Consolidated Gross Margin was 21.4% of sales, compared to 19.7% of sales in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The 2024 first quarter includes a $7.2 million non-cash gain on sale and other smaller non-recurring or non-cash items.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $1.5 million, or 4.4% of sales, compared to the prior quarter of $2.5 million, or 5.0% of sales.

Financial Position as of March 31, 2025

The Company’s total worldwide liquidity at the end of the quarter was $23.4 million, with $17.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.5 million of unused availability as of March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net cash used by operating activities was $4.0 million. The Company ended the quarter with net working capital of $15.7 million on March 31, 2025.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a leading merchandising and marketing services company in North America, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. With more than 50 years of experience, merchandising across the United States and Canada, an average of 30,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across North America. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains, and the above referenced recorded comments, will contain “forward-looking statements” within the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, made by, or respecting, SPAR Group, Inc. (“SGRP”) and its subsidiaries (together with SGRP, “SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), filed in an Annual Report on Form 10-K/A by SGRP with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and SGRP’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports and statements as and when filed with the SEC (including the Quarterly Report, the Annual Report and the Proxy Statement, the Information Statement, the Second Special Meeting Proxy/Information Statement, each a “SEC Report”). “Forward-looking statements” are defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and other applicable federal and state securities laws, rules and regulations, as amended (together with the Securities Act and Exchange Act, the “Securities Laws”).

The forward-looking statements made by the Company in this Press Release may include (without limitation) any expectations, guidance or other information respecting the pursuit or achievement of the Company’s corporate strategic objectives. The Company’s forward-looking statements also include, in particular and without limitation, those made in “Business”, “Risk Factors”, “Legal Proceedings”, and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Annual Report. You can identify forward-looking statements in such information by the Company’s use of terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “plan”, “project” or similar words or variations or negatives of those words.

You should carefully consider (and not place undue reliance on) the Company’s forward-looking statements, risk factors and the other risks, cautions and information made, contained or noted in or incorporated by reference into this Press Release, the Annual Report, the Proxy Statement and the other applicable SEC Reports that could cause the Company’s actual performance or condition (including its assets, business, clients, capital, cash flow, credit, expenses, financial condition, income, liabilities, liquidity, locations, marketing, operations, performance, prospects, sales, strategies, taxation or other achievement, results, risks, trends or condition) to differ materially from the performance or condition planned, intended, anticipated, estimated or otherwise expected by the Company (collectively, “expectations”) and described in the information in the Company’s forward-looking and other statements, whether expressed or implied. Although the Company believes them to be reasonable, those expectations involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unpredictable factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause those expectations to fail to occur or be realized or such actual performance or condition to be materially and adversely different from the Company’s expectations. In addition, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these matters or how they may arise or affect the Company. Accordingly, the Company cannot assure you that its expectations will be achieved in whole or in part, that the Company has identified all potential risks, or that the Company can successfully avoid or mitigate such risks in whole or in part, any of which could be significant and materially adverse to the Company and the value of your investment in SGRP’s Common Stock.

You should also carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report (See Item 1A – Risk Factors) and any other risks, cautions or information made, contained or noted in or incorporated by reference into the Annual Report, the Proxy Statement or other applicable SEC Report. All forward-looking and other statements or information attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly subject to and qualified by all such risk factors and other risks, cautions and information.

The Company does not intend or promise, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, risk factors or other risks, cautions or information (in whole or in part), whether as a result of new information, risks or uncertainties, future events or recognition or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable law.

SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31 2025 2024 Net revenues $ 34,041 $ 49,396 Field Management 2,334 2,240 Direct Expenses 24,432 37,444 Cost of Revenues 26,766 39,684 Gross profit 7,275 9,712 Selling, general and administrative expense 5,872 7,723 (Gain) on sale of business - (7,157 ) Depreciation and amortization 367 475 Operating income 1,036 8,671 Interest expense 469 475 Other expense (income), net (9 ) 7 Income before income tax expense 576 8,189 Income tax expense 114 1,393 Income from continuing operations 462 6,796 Discontinued Operations - Income from discontinued operations - 846 Income tax expense - (461 ) Net income from discontinued operations - 385 Net income 462 7,181 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest - (554 ) Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 462 $ 6,627 Basic earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations $ 0.02 0.26 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations $ 0.02 $ 0.26 Basic earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from discontinued operations $ - $ 0.02 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from discontinued operations $ - $ 0.02 Basic income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.02 $ 0.28 Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.02 $ 0.28 Weighted-average common shares outstanding– basic 23,450 23,817 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 23,552 24,013







SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31 December 31, 2025 2024 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,942 $ 18,221 Accounts receivable, net 38,219 24,766 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,901 3,009 Total current assets 59,062 45,996 Property and equipment, net 2,910 2,015 Operating lease right-of-use assets 537 630 Goodwill 856 856 Intangible assets, net 808 841 Deferred income taxes 4,157 4,259 Other assets 1,834 1,834 Total assets $ 70,164 $ 56,431 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,790 $ 8,767 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,865 3,533 Customer incentives and deposits 2,655 892 Lines of credit and short-term loans 20,373 16,082 Current portion of long-term debt 500 500 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 219 276 Total current liabilities 43,402 30,050 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 318 353 Long-term debt 1,738 1,722 Total liabilities 45,458 32,125 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 47,000,000 shares

authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024;

23,449,701 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively 234 234 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,205,485 shares as of March 31, 2025 and as of December 31, 2024 (2,075 ) (2,075 ) Additional paid-in capital 19,913 19,886 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,287 ) (1,198 ) Retained earnings 7,921 7,459 Total stockholders' equity attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. 24,706 24,306 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 70,164 $ 56,431







SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 462 $ 7,181 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 382 475 Amortization of operating lease assets 92 176 Provision for expected credit losses - 61 Deferred income tax expense 102 1,088 Share-based compensation expense 27 128 Gain on sale of business - (7,157 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business disposals: Accounts receivable (11,929 ) (6,288 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 108 (283 ) Accounts payable 5,071 2,105 Operating lease liabilities (185 ) (176 ) Accrued expenses, other current liabilities and customer incentives and deposits 1,826 4,610 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations (4,044 ) 1,920 Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations - (1,305 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,044 ) 615 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash transferred in sale of business - (446 ) Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (525 ) (431 ) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (525 ) (877 ) Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations - (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (525 ) (878 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under line of credit 31,553 25,780 Repayments under lines of credit (27,263 ) (23,657 ) Payments on term debt - (1,503 ) Payments of notes to seller - (1,120 ) Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations 4,290 (500 ) Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations - 6,844 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,290 6,344 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash - (171 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (279 ) 5,910 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 18,221 10,719 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 17,942 16,629 Less cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations - 11,203 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations $ 17,942 $ 5,426



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group and related per share amounts represents net income attributable to SPAR Group adjusted for the removal of a one-time positive adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (ii) interest expense (iii) income tax expense, (iv) Board of Directors incremental compensation expense, (v) restructuring, (vi) impairment, (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations, (viii) and special items as determined by management. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and per share amounts, and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to these measures for the periods presented:

SPAR Group, Inc. Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31 2025 2024 Net Income attributable to SPAR Group Inc. $ 462 $ 6,627 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA (net of taxes)* 73 (5,292 ) Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 535 $ 1,335 Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.02 $ 0.28 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA per share (net of taxes) - (0.22 ) Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.02 $ 0.06 * 2025 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $66K for review of strategic initiatives and $27K for stock based compensation. 2024 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $330K for review of strategic initiatives, $(7,157)K gain on sale, and $128K of stock based compensation.







SPAR Group, Inc. Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.

Reconciliation (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31 2025 2024 Consolidated net income from continuing operations $ 462 $ 6,796 Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations 367 475 Interest expense from continuing operations 469 475 Income tax expense from continuing operations 114 1,393 Other expense (income) from continuing operations (9 ) 7 EBITDA of Discontinued Operations - 937 Consolidated EBITDA 1,403 10,083 Review of Strategic Alternatives 66 330 Gain on Sale of Business - (7,157 ) Share Based Compensation 27 128 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1,496 3,384 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest - (918 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 1,496 $ 2,466



