SPAR Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR,” “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), a leading provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Mike Matacunas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This is the first quarter we are reporting without any international joint ventures. Our U.S. and Canada business achieved 6% topline growth, improved operating margins, and reduced SG&A, resulting in $0.5 million net income from continuing operations or $0.02 EPS. In addition, through our focus on the U.S. and Canada, we have the largest pipeline of opportunity in SPAR’s history, with more than $200 million of future business to win. I remain bullish on our future and plans.

“Outside of our solid performance, there are two other items that merit comment. The first is the termination of the merger agreement with Highwire Capital due to their inability to produce the funds to close. As a shareholder, I was disappointed in this outcome and proud of the potential value created for our shareholders in the deal. Our Board remains committed to pursuing the termination fee from Highwire Capital or something of greater value for our shareholders.

“The second item is our delayed filings. Our 10-K filing was late because we expected to be private and the 10-Q that we are filing today is late because one follows the other. We will be current once this is filed with all filings and our shareholders should be enthusiastic about our performance.

“Lastly, we are now positioned to make some really exciting announcements over the next six months, and our second quarter performance looks good. I want to thank the employees of SPAR and our Board who have positioned the company for the next phase of success. Now that we have reset our footing, I am excited about our future,” said Matacunas.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net revenues were $34.0 million.
  • Consolidated Gross Margin was 21.4% of sales, compared to 19.7% of sales in the prior year period.
  • Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The 2024 first quarter includes a $7.2 million non-cash gain on sale and other smaller non-recurring or non-cash items.
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $1.5 million, or 4.4% of sales, compared to the prior quarter of $2.5 million, or 5.0% of sales.

Financial Position as of March 31, 2025

The Company’s total worldwide liquidity at the end of the quarter was $23.4 million, with $17.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.5 million of unused availability as of March 31, 2025.   For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net cash used by operating activities was $4.0 million. The Company ended the quarter with net working capital of $15.7 million on March 31, 2025.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a leading merchandising and marketing services company in North America, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. With more than 50 years of experience, merchandising across the United States and Canada, an average of 30,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across North America. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains, and the above referenced recorded comments, will contain “forward-looking statements” within the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, made by, or respecting, SPAR Group, Inc. (“SGRP”) and its subsidiaries (together with SGRP, “SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), filed in an Annual Report on Form 10-K/A by SGRP with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”)  for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and SGRP’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports and statements as and when filed with the SEC (including the Quarterly Report, the Annual Report and the Proxy Statement, the Information Statement, the Second Special Meeting Proxy/Information Statement, each a “SEC Report”). “Forward-looking statements” are defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and other applicable federal and state securities laws, rules and regulations, as amended (together with the Securities Act and Exchange Act, the “Securities Laws”).

The forward-looking statements made by the Company in this Press Release may include (without limitation) any expectations, guidance or other information respecting the pursuit or achievement of the Company’s corporate strategic objectives. The Company’s forward-looking statements also include, in particular and without limitation, those made in “Business”, “Risk Factors”, “Legal Proceedings”, and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Annual Report. You can identify forward-looking statements in such information by the Company’s use of terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “plan”, “project” or similar words or variations or negatives of those words.

You should carefully consider (and not place undue reliance on) the Company’s forward-looking statements, risk factors and the other risks, cautions and information made, contained or noted in or incorporated by reference into this Press Release, the Annual Report, the Proxy Statement and the other applicable SEC Reports that could cause the Company’s actual performance or condition (including its assets, business, clients, capital, cash flow, credit, expenses, financial condition, income, liabilities, liquidity, locations, marketing, operations, performance, prospects, sales, strategies, taxation or other achievement, results, risks, trends or condition) to differ materially from the performance or condition planned, intended, anticipated, estimated or otherwise expected by the Company (collectively, “expectations”) and described in the information in the Company’s forward-looking and other statements, whether expressed or implied. Although the Company believes them to be reasonable, those expectations involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unpredictable factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause those expectations to fail to occur or be realized or such actual performance or condition to be materially and adversely different from the Company’s expectations. In addition, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these matters or how they may arise or affect the Company. Accordingly, the Company cannot assure you that its expectations will be achieved in whole or in part, that the Company has identified all potential risks, or that the Company can successfully avoid or mitigate such risks in whole or in part, any of which could be significant and materially adverse to the Company and the value of your investment in SGRP’s Common Stock.

You should also carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report (See Item 1A – Risk Factors) and any other risks, cautions or information made, contained or noted in or incorporated by reference into the Annual Report, the Proxy Statement or other applicable SEC Report. All forward-looking and other statements or information attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly subject to and qualified by all such risk factors and other risks, cautions and information.

The Company does not intend or promise, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, risk factors or other risks, cautions or information (in whole or in part), whether as a result of new information, risks or uncertainties, future events or recognition or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable law.

Media Contact:  Investor Relations Contact:
Ronald Margulis  Sandy Martin
RAM Communications  Three Part Advisors
908-272-3930  214-616-2207
ron@rampr.com  smartin@threepa.com


- Financial Statements Follow –


 SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
     
 Three Months Ended
 March 31
 2025 2024 
     
Net revenues$34,041 $49,396 
Field Management 2,334  2,240 
Direct Expenses 24,432  37,444 
Cost of Revenues 26,766  39,684 
Gross profit 7,275  9,712 
Selling, general and administrative expense 5,872  7,723 
(Gain) on sale of business -  (7,157)
Depreciation and amortization 367  475 
Operating income 1,036  8,671 
Interest expense 469  475 
Other expense (income), net (9) 7 
Income before income tax expense 576  8,189 
Income tax expense 114  1,393 
Income from continuing operations 462  6,796 
     
Discontinued Operations -   
Income from discontinued operations -  846 
Income tax expense -  (461)
Net income from discontinued operations -  385 
     
Net income 462  7,181 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest -  (554)
Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.$462 $6,627 
Basic earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations$0.02  0.26 
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations$0.02 $0.26 
Basic earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from discontinued operations$- $0.02 
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from discontinued operations$- $0.02 
Basic income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.$0.02 $0.28 
Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.$0.02 $0.28 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding– basic 23,450  23,817 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 23,552  24,013 



SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 
     
     
 March 31December 31,
 2025 2024 
    
Assets:    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents$17,942 $18,221 
Accounts receivable, net 38,219  24,766 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,901  3,009 
Total current assets 59,062  45,996 
Property and equipment, net 2,910  2,015 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 537  630 
Goodwill 856  856 
Intangible assets, net 808  841 
Deferred income taxes 4,157  4,259 
Other assets 1,834  1,834 
Total assets$70,164 $56,431 
Liabilities and equity    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable$13,790 $8,767 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,865  3,533 
Customer incentives and deposits 2,655  892 
Lines of credit and short-term loans 20,373  16,082 
Current portion of long-term debt 500  500 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 219  276 
Total current liabilities 43,402  30,050 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 318  353 
Long-term debt 1,738  1,722 
Total liabilities 45,458  32,125 
Commitments and contingencies    
Stockholders' equity:    
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 47,000,000 shares
authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024;
23,449,701 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025
and December 31, 2024, respectively		 234  234 
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,205,485 shares as of March 31, 2025 and as of December 31, 2024 (2,075) (2,075)
Additional paid-in capital 19,913  19,886 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,287) (1,198)
Retained earnings 7,921  7,459 
Total stockholders' equity attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.  24,706  24,306 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$70,164 $56,431 



SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
     
  
 Three Months Ended
 March 31
 2025 2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income$462 $7,181 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities    
Depreciation and amortization 382  475 
Amortization of operating lease assets 92  176 
Provision for expected credit losses -  61 
Deferred income tax expense 102  1,088 
Share-based compensation expense 27  128 
Gain on sale of business -  (7,157)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business disposals:    
Accounts receivable (11,929) (6,288)
Prepaid expenses and other assets 108  (283)
Accounts payable 5,071  2,105 
Operating lease liabilities (185) (176)
Accrued expenses, other current liabilities and customer incentives and deposits 1,826  4,610 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations (4,044) 1,920 
Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations -  (1,305)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,044) 615 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Cash transferred in sale of business -  (446)
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (525) (431)
Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (525) (877)
Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations -  (1)
Net cash used in investing activities (525) (878)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Borrowings under line of credit 31,553  25,780 
Repayments under lines of credit (27,263) (23,657)
Payments on term debt -  (1,503)
Payments of notes to seller -  (1,120)
Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations 4,290  (500)
Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations -  6,844 
Net cash provided by financing activities 4,290  6,344 
     
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash -  (171)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (279) 5,910 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 18,221  10,719 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 17,942  16,629 
Less cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations -  11,203 
Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations$17,942 $5,426 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group and related per share amounts represents net income attributable to SPAR Group adjusted for the removal of a one-time positive adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (ii) interest expense (iii) income tax expense, (iv) Board of Directors incremental compensation expense, (v) restructuring, (vi) impairment, (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations, (viii) and special items as determined by management. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and per share amounts, and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to these measures for the periods presented:

      
SPAR Group, Inc.
Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to
Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation
Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to
Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation
(In thousands)
      
      
  Three Months Ended
  March 31
  20252024 
Net Income attributable to SPAR Group Inc. $462$6,627 
Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA (net of taxes)*  73 (5,292)
Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $535$1,335 
      
Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $0.02$0.28 
Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA per share (net of taxes)  - (0.22)
Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $0.02$0.06 
      
* 2025 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $66K for review of strategic initiatives and $27K for stock based compensation. 2024 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $330K for review of strategic initiatives, $(7,157)K gain on sale, and $128K of stock based compensation.



      
SPAR Group, Inc.
Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
Reconciliation
(In thousands)
      
  Three Months Ended
  March 31
  2025 2024 
Consolidated net income from continuing operations $462 $6,796 
Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations  367  475 
Interest expense from continuing operations  469  475 
Income tax expense from continuing operations  114  1,393 
Other expense (income) from continuing operations  (9) 7 
EBITDA of Discontinued Operations  -  937 
Consolidated EBITDA  1,403  10,083 
Review of Strategic Alternatives  66  330 
Gain on Sale of Business  -  (7,157)
Share Based Compensation  27  128 
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA  1,496  3,384 
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest  -  (918)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $1,496 $2,466 


