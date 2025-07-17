SPAR Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SPAR,” “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), a leading provider of merchandising, marketing, and distribution services today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Mike Matacunas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This is the first quarter we are reporting without any international joint ventures. Our U.S. and Canada business achieved 6% topline growth, improved operating margins, and reduced SG&A, resulting in $0.5 million net income from continuing operations or $0.02 EPS. In addition, through our focus on the U.S. and Canada, we have the largest pipeline of opportunity in SPAR’s history, with more than $200 million of future business to win. I remain bullish on our future and plans.
“Outside of our solid performance, there are two other items that merit comment. The first is the termination of the merger agreement with Highwire Capital due to their inability to produce the funds to close. As a shareholder, I was disappointed in this outcome and proud of the potential value created for our shareholders in the deal. Our Board remains committed to pursuing the termination fee from Highwire Capital or something of greater value for our shareholders.
“The second item is our delayed filings. Our 10-K filing was late because we expected to be private and the 10-Q that we are filing today is late because one follows the other. We will be current once this is filed with all filings and our shareholders should be enthusiastic about our performance.
“Lastly, we are now positioned to make some really exciting announcements over the next six months, and our second quarter performance looks good. I want to thank the employees of SPAR and our Board who have positioned the company for the next phase of success. Now that we have reset our footing, I am excited about our future,” said Matacunas.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Net revenues were $34.0 million.
- Consolidated Gross Margin was 21.4% of sales, compared to 19.7% of sales in the prior year period.
- Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The 2024 first quarter includes a $7.2 million non-cash gain on sale and other smaller non-recurring or non-cash items.
- Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $1.5 million, or 4.4% of sales, compared to the prior quarter of $2.5 million, or 5.0% of sales.
Financial Position as of March 31, 2025
The Company’s total worldwide liquidity at the end of the quarter was $23.4 million, with $17.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.5 million of unused availability as of March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net cash used by operating activities was $4.0 million. The Company ended the quarter with net working capital of $15.7 million on March 31, 2025.
|SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31
|2025
|2024
|Net revenues
|$
|34,041
|$
|49,396
|Field Management
|2,334
|2,240
|Direct Expenses
|24,432
|37,444
|Cost of Revenues
|26,766
|39,684
|Gross profit
|7,275
|9,712
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|5,872
|7,723
|(Gain) on sale of business
|-
|(7,157
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|367
|475
|Operating income
|1,036
|8,671
|Interest expense
|469
|475
|Other expense (income), net
|(9
|)
|7
|Income before income tax expense
|576
|8,189
|Income tax expense
|114
|1,393
|Income from continuing operations
|462
|6,796
|Discontinued Operations
|-
|Income from discontinued operations
|-
|846
|Income tax expense
|-
|(461
|)
|Net income from discontinued operations
|-
|385
|Net income
|462
|7,181
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|(554
|)
|Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|462
|$
|6,627
|Basic earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations
|$
|0.02
|0.26
|Diluted earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from continuing operations
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.26
|Basic earnings per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|0.02
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. from discontinued operations
|$
|-
|$
|0.02
|Basic income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.28
|Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.28
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding– basic
|23,450
|23,817
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted
|23,552
|24,013
|SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|17,942
|$
|18,221
|Accounts receivable, net
|38,219
|24,766
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,901
|3,009
|Total current assets
|59,062
|45,996
|Property and equipment, net
|2,910
|2,015
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|537
|630
|Goodwill
|856
|856
|Intangible assets, net
|808
|841
|Deferred income taxes
|4,157
|4,259
|Other assets
|1,834
|1,834
|Total assets
|$
|70,164
|$
|56,431
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|13,790
|$
|8,767
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|5,865
|3,533
|Customer incentives and deposits
|2,655
|892
|Lines of credit and short-term loans
|20,373
|16,082
|Current portion of long-term debt
|500
|500
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|219
|276
|Total current liabilities
|43,402
|30,050
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|318
|353
|Long-term debt
|1,738
|1,722
|Total liabilities
|45,458
|32,125
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 47,000,000 shares
authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024;
23,449,701 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025
and December 31, 2024, respectively
|234
|234
|Treasury stock, at cost, 1,205,485 shares as of March 31, 2025 and as of December 31, 2024
|(2,075
|)
|(2,075
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|19,913
|19,886
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,287
|)
|(1,198
|)
|Retained earnings
|7,921
|7,459
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|24,706
|24,306
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|70,164
|$
|56,431
|SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|462
|$
|7,181
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|382
|475
|Amortization of operating lease assets
|92
|176
|Provision for expected credit losses
|-
|61
|Deferred income tax expense
|102
|1,088
|Share-based compensation expense
|27
|128
|Gain on sale of business
|-
|(7,157
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business disposals:
|Accounts receivable
|(11,929
|)
|(6,288
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|108
|(283
|)
|Accounts payable
|5,071
|2,105
|Operating lease liabilities
|(185
|)
|(176
|)
|Accrued expenses, other current liabilities and customer incentives and deposits
|1,826
|4,610
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|(4,044
|)
|1,920
|Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations
|-
|(1,305
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(4,044
|)
|615
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash transferred in sale of business
|-
|(446
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software
|(525
|)
|(431
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations
|(525
|)
|(877
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations
|-
|(1
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(525
|)
|(878
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings under line of credit
|31,553
|25,780
|Repayments under lines of credit
|(27,263
|)
|(23,657
|)
|Payments on term debt
|-
|(1,503
|)
|Payments of notes to seller
|-
|(1,120
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations
|4,290
|(500
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations
|-
|6,844
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|4,290
|6,344
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
|-
|(171
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(279
|)
|5,910
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|18,221
|10,719
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|17,942
|16,629
|Less cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations
|-
|11,203
|Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations
|$
|17,942
|$
|5,426
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP net income attributable to SPAR Group and related per share amounts represents net income attributable to SPAR Group adjusted for the removal of a one-time positive adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (ii) interest expense (iii) income tax expense, (iv) Board of Directors incremental compensation expense, (v) restructuring, (vi) impairment, (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations, (viii) and special items as determined by management. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and per share amounts, and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to these measures for the periods presented:
|SPAR Group, Inc.
|Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to
|Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation
|Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to
|Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31
|2025
|2024
|Net Income attributable to SPAR Group Inc.
|$
|462
|$
|6,627
|Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA (net of taxes)*
|73
|(5,292
|)
|Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|535
|$
|1,335
|Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.28
|Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA per share (net of taxes)
|-
|(0.22
|)
|Adjusted Diluted income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.06
|* 2025 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $66K for review of strategic initiatives and $27K for stock based compensation. 2024 Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA include $330K for review of strategic initiatives, $(7,157)K gain on sale, and $128K of stock based compensation.
|SPAR Group, Inc.
|Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
Reconciliation
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated net income from continuing operations
|$
|462
|$
|6,796
|Depreciation and amortization from continuing operations
|367
|475
|Interest expense from continuing operations
|469
|475
|Income tax expense from continuing operations
|114
|1,393
|Other expense (income) from continuing operations
|(9
|)
|7
|EBITDA of Discontinued Operations
|-
|937
|Consolidated EBITDA
|1,403
|10,083
|Review of Strategic Alternatives
|66
|330
|Gain on Sale of Business
|-
|(7,157
|)
|Share Based Compensation
|27
|128
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|1,496
|3,384
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest
|-
|(918
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc.
|$
|1,496
|$
|2,466
Source: SPAR Group, Inc.