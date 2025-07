Cyabra Launches AI-Powered Deepfake Detection Tool to Expose Media Manipulation

New York, NY, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”), the AI-powered platform for real-time disinformation detection, has announced the launch of its advanced deepfake detection tool designed to help brands and governments counter the growing threat of AI-generated “synthetic” media.

The new capability uses artificial intelligence to analyze images and videos for signs of manipulation, providing rapid verification of content authenticity. In an era when hyper-realistic fake videos and photos spread disinformation at alarming speeds, Cyabra’s tool empowers organizations to distinguish real content from convincing forgeries, detecting threats to brand reputation and public safety.

Earlier this year, the World Economic Forum warned that organizations must be vigilant and maintain awareness of attacker techniques to protect their people and systems. In February 2024, it was reported that a finance worker for a multinational firm in Hong Kong was tricked into paying $25 million based on a Zoom meeting in which all of the participants, including the company’s chief financial officer, were all deepfakes.

The advanced detection tool leverages two proprietary AI models: PixelProof for images and MotionProof for videos. PixelProof uses spatio-frequency analysis to detect invisible pixel inconsistencies, while MotionProof identifies unnatural movement patterns and lip-sync errors across video frames. Both models deliver results in seconds and provide confidence scores with visual heatmap explanations showing exactly where content appears manipulated.

Dan Brahmy, CEO and Co-founder of Cyabra. “Our detection tool acts as a digital magnifying glass, revealing the invisible fingerprints of even the most convincing deepfakes. As digital manipulation evolves, our defenses must keep pace. This new tool gives our customers the forensic clarity needed to help them preserve trust, safeguard discourse, and defend democratic institutions.”

Recently fabricated videos of public figures - one depicting U.S. President Donald Trump being “arrested,” and another showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seemingly surrendering to Russia - briefly went viral and misled audiences before being debunked. Companies are also increasingly targets of deepfake-driven disinformation. Malicious actors can use AI-generated videos and images to fabricate corporate scandals or executive remarks, wreaking havoc on a company’s reputation and stock price. This vulnerability has made deepfake detection a critical component of brand reputation management.

Unlike standalone deepfake detection tools, Cyabra's solution integrates into the company's comprehensive disinformation detection platform. Deepfakes are rarely used in isolation; they are often deployed alongside fake social media profiles, bot networks, and orchestrated false narratives as part of larger influence campaigns. Recognizing this, Cyabra has built the deepfake detector to work in concert with its existing suite of tools for authenticity analysis, narrative tracking, and 24/7 real-time monitoring. This integrated approach gives government agencies and corporations the context and early-warning signals needed to counter complex disinformation threats.

About Cyabra



Cyabra is a real-time AI-powered platform that uncovers and analyzes online disinformation and misinformation by uncovering fake profiles, harmful narratives, and GenAI content across social media and digital news channels. Cyabra’s AI solutions protect corporations and governments against brand reputation risks, election manipulation, foreign interference, and other online threats. Cyabra’s platform leverages proprietary algorithms and NLP solutions, gathering and analyzing publicly available data to provide clear, actionable insights and real-time alerts that inform critical decision-making. Cyabra uncovers the good, bad, and fake online.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

About Trailblazer



Trailblazer is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit: www.trailblazermergercorp.com

