VERSES® included in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Artificial Intelligence, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSD) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, has been recognized by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle™ for Artificial Intelligence, 2025.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Forbes says that the Gartner hype cycle is “a product of the famed consulting and reporting firm Gartner, [which] takes individual innovations and puts them on a graph with specific staging, according to anticipated adoption models.”

VERSES was named as a Sample Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence(1). VERSES has also been listed as a Sample Vendor in separate recent reports for Spatial Computing(2) and Active Inference(3).

VERSES CEO Gabriel René said, “Enterprises are disillusioned with unreliable, inefficient, and unexplainable AI systems. We are increasingly seeing enterprise customers demand reliable domain-specific models. This is precisely what Genius™ is designed for. We believe that Gartner’s recognition of a wide range of our technologies reflects the potential of our approach.”

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius,™ is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai, LinkedIn and X.

