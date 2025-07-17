Finland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Major Investments in Helsinki as Finland Targets Carbon Neutrality by 2035

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Finland's data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.6% from 2024 to 2030.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Finland's cold climate, with average annual temperatures falling below 6C, offers ideal conditions for natural free cooling in data centers, significantly reducing energy consumption for cooling infrastructure.

The Finnish government aims for carbon neutrality by 2035, supported by national strategies focused on clean energy, digitalization, and circular economy practices, with substantial investments in low-carbon technologies and sustainable infrastructure.

The number of facilities is increasing in the Finland data center market, particularly in Helsinki, Espoo, and Tampere. This is estimated to witness immense growth. The country is one of the developing and emerging markets for data center development in the Nordics. Over 90% of buildings in Helsinki are connected to district heating, making it one of Europe's most advanced urban heating networks. The city continues to expand its reach and integrate renewable and recycled energy sources, including data center heat.

About 40%-48% of Finland's energy mix comes from renewables (wind, hydro, bioenergy), with the growing wind and nuclear energy sources complementing district heating, making low-carbon power widely accessible. As of Q1 2025, the average industrial electricity price ranged between $0.17 to $0.19 per kWh.

REPORT SCOPE

Market size available in the investment area, power capacity, and the Finland colocation market revenue.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Finland data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Finland data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Finland Facilities Covered (Existing): 20 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04 Coverage: 6+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Finland

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)

Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Finland data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

FINLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Finland data center market is defined by a mix of global operators and local developers. Major international firms, such as Equinix, Google, and Verne Global, maintain significant operations in the country. Furthermore, local players, including Elisa, Herman IT, and Telia Finland, are investing heavily in energy-efficient and sustainable facilities.

New entrants and venture-backed developers have been looking to capitalize on Finland's green energy, cold climate, and advanced fiber infrastructure. The financial and public sectors of Finland are expected to embrace quicker digital transformation, with the completion of the construction of Microsoft's data center in the southern region.

The Finland data center market has the presence of major cloud operators such as Google. Microsoft is planning to have three cloud regions in Helsinki, Finland. Microsoft is currently developing three data center facilities in Espoo, Vihti, and Kirkkonummi.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Helsinki

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Helsinki

Other Cities

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NEC

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AFRY

Destia Oy

Fluor Corporation

Granlund Group

Kirby Group Engineering

Olla Architecture

RED Engineering Design

Ramboll

Haskoning

Sundstrom

Winthrop Technologies

Bravida

Caverion

NCC

Sweco

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Elisa

Equinix

Google

Data Enter Oy

Telia Finland

Verne Global

New Entrants

atNorth

Borealis Data Center

Edgnex Data Centres By DAMAC

Microsoft

Polarnode

STORESPEED

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the Finland data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Finland data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Finland during 2025-2030?

What factors are driving the Finland data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 53.5% Regions Covered Finland





Key Topics Covered:



1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Finland

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 20 Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center IT Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space

1.5. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Locations Covered

1.6.1. Helsinki

1.6.2. Other Cities

1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects



2. Investment Opportunities in Finland

2.1. Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for the Finland Market

2.2. Impact of the Ongoing Tariff War

2.3. Investment Opportunities in Finland

2.4. Digital Data in Finland

2.5. Investment by Area

2.6. Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in Finland

3.1. Colocation Services Market in Finland

3.2. Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Digital Landscape in Finland

3.4. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, and Full Rack) & ADD-Ons



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Enablers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. IT Infrastructure Segmentation

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure Segmentation

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure Segmentation

5.4. General Construction Segmentation

5.5. Tier Standard Investment

5.5.1. Tier I & II

5.5.2. Tier III

5.5.3. Tier IV



6. Key Market Participants

6.1. IT Infrastructure Providers

6.2. Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

6.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

6.4. Data Center Investors

6.5. New Entrants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wg3ozk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment