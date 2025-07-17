New Jersey Lottery and Reality TV Star JWoww Celebrate “National Lottery Day” Today in Asbury Park, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Lottery and reality TV personality, Jenni Lynn Farley, aka JWoww, are commemorating National Lottery Day and the new “The Shore Thing” Scratch-Offs today in Asbury Park.

“This event not only celebrates the New Jersey Lottery’s commitment to creating fun, memorable experiences for players, but also aligns with the fun memories JWoww has created on-screen for fans during her time on Jersey Shore,” says Marc Marseglia, New Jersey Lottery Deputy Executive Director. “We’re excited to team up with JWoww for National Lottery Day and promote our new ‘The Shore Thing’ Scratch-Offs to players.” This June, the New Jersey Lottery introduced its new $10 “The Shore Thing” Scratch-Off with three different scenes to collect that perfectly encompass the typical Jersey beach day. From the beach to the boardwalk, players 18+ can play for a chance to win up to $500,000.

Celebrated annually on July 17th, National Lottery Day is a day to recognize the positive impact of lotteries on communities and various programs. The New Jersey Lottery’s special Asbury Park event features interactive games, beach-themed photo opps, on-site Scratch-Offs play, exciting swag giveaways and a meet & greet with JWoww.

Fun facts about the New Jersey Lottery:

During the early 1970s, a plane would fly over the Jersey Shore every Thursday in the summer, showcasing the winning lottery numbers across the sky for beachgoers from Cape May to Sandy Hook.



In 2024, around 500 New Jersey Lottery players won prizes of at least $10,000. Among them, over 50 struck it rich with prizes of $1 million or more, almost one big winner each week! Highlights included a jaw-dropping $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot on March 26 in Neptune and an eye-popping $221 million Powerball jackpot on June 10 in Lindenwold.



Since its inception in 1970, the Lottery has contributed nearly $33.7 billion to the State, helping to support many worthwhile programs and services.



“The theme of this summer is all things New Jersey as I not only celebrate 15 years since my first trip to Seaside Heights for Jersey Shore, but also National Lottery Day with the New Jersey Lottery at such an iconic Jersey Shore location,” explained JWoww.

EDITORS NOTE : Pictures from the event will be available after 2:30 PM ET. via Associated Press wire and available through AP Newsroom here .

About the New Jersey Lottery

Since its inception in 1970, the Lottery has contributed nearly $33.7 billion to the State, helping to support many worthwhile programs and services. Lottery profits currently help bolster the public employee pension system under a 30-year agreement signed into law in 2017.

Media Inquiries:

Emily Auriemma, emilya@carvecomms.com (cell 856-723-3055)

Emily Scuderi, Emily@carvecomms.com (cell 551-427-8985)

*Note: Must be 18 or older to buy a lottery ticket. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.