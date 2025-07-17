Allied Energy Corporation (OTC: AGYP) Signs Strategic MOU with Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC: GREH) to Convert Stranded Gas into Power for Texas-Based EV Charging Infrastructure

Allied Energy Corporation (OTC: AGYP) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH) to supply natural gas for powering EV charging stations across Texas, transforming stranded and underutilized gas resources into sustainable energy for high-speed electric vehicle infrastructure.

By converting natural gas into power for Level 3 DC fast chargers along key corridors like I-35 and I-10, AGYP aims to generate recurring revenue in the $120B+ EV charging market, promote decarbonization, and align with Texas's goals for energy independence and carbon reduction, as highlighted by President George Monteith.



DALLAS, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Energy Corporation (OTC: AGYP), a Texas-based independent energy producer focused on hydrocarbon production and well-site optimization, is proud to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH), a clean energy infrastructure developer, to supply natural gas for EV charging station deployment across Texas and other high-growth U.S. markets.

The agreement marks a bold step in bridging traditional energy with the future of electrified transportation, allowing Allied Energy Corporation to monetize a broad spectrum of energy resources to help power the next generation of high-speed charging networks.

“This is where energy/oil field innovation meets clean energy execution,” said George Monteith, President of Allied Energy Corporation. “We're taking energy resources that are often wasted, stranded, or underutilized and turning them into revenue-producing power for EV infrastructure. That’s a win for Texas, a win for decarbonization, and a win for investors.”

Texas: The Epicenter of the Energy Transition

Texas leads the U.S. in both oil & gas production and energy transition investment. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Texas is eligible for over $400 million in NEVI funding to expand electric vehicle infrastructure across interstate corridors and underserved areas.

With more than 1 million EVs projected to hit Texas roads by 2030, and the state facing ongoing grid constraints, there is a growing need for off-grid, localized power generation to support fast-charging infrastructure. This MOU positions Allied Energy Corporation to become a key energy supplier for those systems.

MOU Highlights: Natural Gas to Power EV Corridors

Under the agreement, Green Rain Energy Holdings will identify priority charging station corridors, and Allied Energy Corporation will:

Conduct gas composition testing, where required (BTU, methane content, impurities)

Negotiate surface rights & Energy leases for micro-generation integration

Provide quarterly reports on Energy quality and Energy output from all sources.



The Energy resources will fuel small-scale turbine or generator units that power Level 3 DC fast chargers—bypassing lengthy grid interconnect timelines and enabling rapid deployment in key areas, such as West Texas, the I-35 corridor, and along I-10.

Economic & Environmental Upside

This model allows Allied Energy Corporation to:

Generate new recurring revenue from all energy sources

Participate in the rapidly growing $120B+ EV charging market (Fortune Business Insights, 2024)

Provide a cleaner alternative to diesel-based mobile charging units

Support Texas’s dual mandate of energy independence and carbon reduction

“We're transforming how to use energy resources to create value,” Monteith added. “And we're doing it in a way that aligns with infrastructure funding, clean air goals, and decentralized energy strategies.”

The MOU is effective for 120 days and is expected to result in a definitive Energy Purchase and Sales Agreement (EPSA) upon commencement of site development.

About AGYP:

Allied Energy Corp. is an energy development and production company acquiring oil & gas reserves in some of the most prolific hydrocarbon bearing regions of the United States. The Company specializes in the business of reworking & re-completing 'existing' oil & gas wells located in the thousands of mature oil & gas producing fields across the United States. The Company applies its knowledge, experience, and effective well-remediation technologies to achieve higher production volumes, longer well life, and more efficient recovery of the proven and available oil and gas reserves in the fields/projects in which it has acquired an ownership interest. The Company will utilize updated technologies such as hydraulic fracturing ("fracking"), drilling of lateral ("horizontal") legs in productive zones, and utilizing new cased hole electric logging to locate bypassed pays, all to enhance daily rates and oil & gas recoveries. By acquiring interests in a growing number of selected projects in various regions, Allied Energy Corp. is diversifying its exposure and effectively minimizing risk as it pursues corporate growth, top line & bottom-line revenues to the benefit of all stakeholders. There are proven, recoverable reserves contained in the many aging oil & gas fields that have been bypassed by companies moving away from these fields in search of deeper, more plentiful, but more costly reserves. The Company plans to concentrate on bypassed oil and gas as there is less competition and, as mentioned above, the costs are considerably less. Additionally, the company will acquire interests in marginal wells that can be acquired at minimal cost, of which there are 420,000 wells in the U.S. Quoting Barry Russell, President of the Independent Petroleum Association of America ("IPAA") - "With approximately 20 percent of American oil production and 10 percent of American natural gas production coming from marginal wells, they are America's true strategic petroleum reserve.”

For more information about Allied Energy Corporation, visit: www.alliedengycorp.com.

