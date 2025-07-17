BYDFi’s MoonX Integrates xStocks for Onchain Trading of Tokenized U.S. Equities

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYDFi’s professional-grade onchain trading tool, MoonX, now supports xStocks—a tokenized equity product issued by Switzerland-based Backed Finance. Through this integration, users can seamlessly buy and sell tokenized representations of leading U.S. stocks such as NVDA, GOOGL, TSLA, and AMZN directly on the Solana blockchain using crypto assets.





Introducing xStocks: Real-World Equities on Solana

xStocks are onchain tokens representing shares of publicly traded U.S. companies. Each token is fully backed 1:1 by the corresponding underlying equity held by a licensed custodian, providing users with blockchain-native access to traditional assets while ensuring transparency and security.



The tokens are issued by Backed, a Swiss financial services provider that operates under the country’s DLT regulatory framework. xStocks are built using the SPL token standard and are fully deployed on the Solana blockchain, ensuring high-speed transferability and onchain compatibility with Web3 tools and decentralized applications.

To ensure transparency, xStocks are integrated with Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve (PoR) system. This allows anyone to independently verify, onchain and in real time, that the number of tokenized shares in circulation is fully backed by the underlying securities held in custody. The product offers 24/7 access to U.S. equities without the constraints of traditional trading hours or brokerage account requirements.

Why It Matters: Unlocking Stock Market Access for Crypto Users

The addition of xStocks significantly extends MoonX’s asset offering, allowing users to invest in traditional U.S. equities without leaving the crypto ecosystem. Retail and international investors can now trade fractionalized shares of high-value stocks using cryptocurrencies, removing the need for fiat conversion, traditional brokerage access, or lengthy onboarding procedures.

All transactions are executed directly on the Solana blockchain, offering high-speed finality, transparency, and seamless user experience. All xStocks trades on MoonX are currently zero-fee.

Access xStocks on MoonX: https://www.bydfi.com/en/moonx/xstocks

BYDFi’s Vision for Onchain Capital Markets

The integration of xStocks marks a strategic step in BYDFi’s efforts to support regulated, tokenized real-world assets. By offering onchain access to tokenized U.S. stocks via a compliant product, MoonX reinforces a vision of borderless, inclusive, and regulation-aligned finance for global crypto users.

“Tokenized stocks represent a meaningful advancement in the evolution of capital markets,” said Michael, Co-founder and CEO of BYDFi. “With xStocks now live on MoonX, we are giving users around the world a frictionless way to access U.S. equities—powered by blockchain, backed by real assets, and available 24/7. This is a step toward our broader vision of building a more open, inclusive, and efficient global financial system.”



About BYDFi

Established in 2020, BYDFi has built a global user base of over one million across 190+ countries and regions. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges & Apps for Beginners of 2025, BYDFi offers a full range of trading services—from Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading, Automated Bots, and Onchain Tools—empowering both novice and experienced traders to navigate the digital asset market with confidence.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

Website: https://www.bydfi.com

Support email: cs@bydfi.com

Business partnerships: bd@bydfi.com

Media inquiries: media@bydfi.com

Twitter( X ) | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | How to Buy on BYDFi