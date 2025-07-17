Antiviral Drugs Market Set to Reach USD 86.59 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Chronic Infections and Demand for Targeted Therapies - SNS Insider

Austin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antiviral Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Antiviral Drugs Market was valued at USD 57.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 86.59 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.34% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The market expansion is being propelled by the persistent rise in chronic viral infections such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, and herpes, coupled with emerging cases of new viral outbreaks worldwide.





Request Your Free Sample Copy of the Antiviral Drugs Market Report Today: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3246

The U.S. antiviral drugs market, specifically, was estimated at USD 18.45 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 27.07 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.95% over the same period. The United States continues to dominate the North American market, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D expenditure, and a high prevalence of chronic infections. The country's pharmaceutical sector benefits from advanced therapeutic pipelines, favorable regulatory pathways, and strategic investments in antiviral drug innovation.

Segment Insights

Branded Segment to Hold Largest Share in Antiviral Drugs Market Based on Type

The branded segment dominated the antiviral drugs market in 2024 with a 65.23% market share, as patented and innovative drugs are used extensively to cure chronic viral infections, including HIV, hepatitis, and influenza. These blockbuster drugs are more efficacious, safe, and have strong clinical and regulatory backing. Major players in the pharmaceutical industry are still diverting resources into R&D to develop new antivirals with an improved mode of action.

By Drug Class, the Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors Segment is Leading the Antiviral Drugs Market

The reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment accounted for the largest share of the antiviral drugs market in 2024, with a 36.4% market share due to its increased adoption for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and hepatitis B infections. They efficiently inhibit viral replication by inhibiting the viral reverse transcriptase (RT) enzyme, an essential component of the viral lifecycle. They have also been shown to provide clinical benefits and are part of standard treatments, available both as branded and as generic products.

Oral Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Antiviral Drugs Market Based on Route of Administration

Oral segment dominated the market with a 62.18% market share in 2024. For chronic viral infections (HIV, Hepatitis, and Herpes), oral antivirals are an exceptional alternative treatment option due to their friendly administration, improved compliance, and low level of healthcare supervision. Tablet or capsules. Many of the most commonly used antiviral drugs are available in tablet or capsule form, supporting outpatient treatment.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3246

North America Leads the Global Antiviral Drugs Market, Asia Pacific to Report Fastest Growth

North America led the market with a 42.3% market share in 2024 due to Strong healthcare infrastructure, high R&D spending, and high incidence rates of chronic viral infection, such as HIV and Hepatitis. The market is driven by the early uptake of novel antiviral agents, robust reimbursement models, and government-led programmes to promote infectious disease control.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region of the antiviral drugs market in the forecast years due to the growing incidences of infections, growing healthcare spending, and access to diagnostics & treatment. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are also making significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and public health to fight viral outbreaks. Rising use of generics antivirals, increasing awareness, and collaborating with international pharmaceutical companies for increasing market penetration are the major opportunities for the market.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Merck & Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Hoffmann-La Roche

Aurobindo Pharma

Cipla

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

ViiV Healthcare

Novartis

Mylan (Viatris)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Abbott Laboratories

Sanofi

Pfizer

Shionogi

Apotex and other players

Antiviral Drugs Market Segmentation

By Type

Branded

Generics

By Drug Class

DNA Polymerase Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

By Application

HIV/AIDS

Hepatitis

Herpes

Influenza

Coronavirus Infection

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Buy the Full Antiviral Drugs Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3246

Antiviral Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 57.32 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 86.59 billion CAGR (2025-2032) 5.34% U.S. Market 2024 USD 18.45 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 27.07 billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Growth Drivers Rising global burden of chronic viral diseases (HIV, hepatitis B/C, influenza).

Surge in demand for targeted and efficacious antiviral therapeutics.

Expanding access to diagnostics and healthcare in emerging markets.

Increased funding for pharmaceutical R&D and clinical trials.

Government-led infectious disease control initiatives.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Type

6. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Drug Class

7. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

8. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Route of Administration

9. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Distribution Channel

10. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast By Region

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Analyst Recommendations

13. Assumptions

14. Disclaimer

15. Appendix

Related Reports

HIV Drugs Market Report

Hepatitis Testing Market Report

Influenza Diagnostics Market Report

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.