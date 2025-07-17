Antiviral Drugs Market Set to Reach USD 86.59 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Chronic Infections and Demand for Targeted Therapies - SNS Insider

Austin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antiviral Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis:
According to SNS Insider, the global Antiviral Drugs Market was valued at USD 57.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 86.59 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.34% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The market expansion is being propelled by the persistent rise in chronic viral infections such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, and herpes, coupled with emerging cases of new viral outbreaks worldwide.
The U.S. antiviral drugs market, specifically, was estimated at USD 18.45 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 27.07 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.95% over the same period. The United States continues to dominate the North American market, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D expenditure, and a high prevalence of chronic infections. The country's pharmaceutical sector benefits from advanced therapeutic pipelines, favorable regulatory pathways, and strategic investments in antiviral drug innovation.
Segment Insights
Branded Segment to Hold Largest Share in Antiviral Drugs Market Based on Type
The branded segment dominated the antiviral drugs market in 2024 with a 65.23% market share, as patented and innovative drugs are used extensively to cure chronic viral infections, including HIV, hepatitis, and influenza. These blockbuster drugs are more efficacious, safe, and have strong clinical and regulatory backing. Major players in the pharmaceutical industry are still diverting resources into R&D to develop new antivirals with an improved mode of action.
By Drug Class, the Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors Segment is Leading the Antiviral Drugs Market
The reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment accounted for the largest share of the antiviral drugs market in 2024, with a 36.4% market share due to its increased adoption for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and hepatitis B infections. They efficiently inhibit viral replication by inhibiting the viral reverse transcriptase (RT) enzyme, an essential component of the viral lifecycle. They have also been shown to provide clinical benefits and are part of standard treatments, available both as branded and as generic products.
Oral Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Antiviral Drugs Market Based on Route of Administration
Oral segment dominated the market with a 62.18% market share in 2024. For chronic viral infections (HIV, Hepatitis, and Herpes), oral antivirals are an exceptional alternative treatment option due to their friendly administration, improved compliance, and low level of healthcare supervision. Tablet or capsules. Many of the most commonly used antiviral drugs are available in tablet or capsule form, supporting outpatient treatment.
North America Leads the Global Antiviral Drugs Market, Asia Pacific to Report Fastest Growth
North America led the market with a 42.3% market share in 2024 due to Strong healthcare infrastructure, high R&D spending, and high incidence rates of chronic viral infection, such as HIV and Hepatitis. The market is driven by the early uptake of novel antiviral agents, robust reimbursement models, and government-led programmes to promote infectious disease control.
The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region of the antiviral drugs market in the forecast years due to the growing incidences of infections, growing healthcare spending, and access to diagnostics & treatment. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are also making significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and public health to fight viral outbreaks. Rising use of generics antivirals, increasing awareness, and collaborating with international pharmaceutical companies for increasing market penetration are the major opportunities for the market.
Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- Merck & Co.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- AbbVie
- Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Cipla
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
- ViiV Healthcare
- Novartis
- Mylan (Viatris)
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Abbott Laboratories
- Sanofi
- Pfizer
- Shionogi
- Apotex and other players
Antiviral Drugs Market Segmentation
By Type
- Branded
- Generics
By Drug Class
- DNA Polymerase Inhibitors
- Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
- Protease Inhibitors
- Neuraminidase Inhibitors
By Application
- HIV/AIDS
- Hepatitis
- Herpes
- Influenza
- Coronavirus Infection
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Topical
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
Antiviral Drugs Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|US$ 57.32 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 86.59 billion
|CAGR (2025-2032)
|5.34%
|U.S. Market 2024
|USD 18.45 billion
|U.S. Forecast by 2032
|USD 27.07 billion
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
|Growth Drivers
|
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting
5. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Type
6. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Drug Class
7. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application
8. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Route of Administration
9. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Distribution Channel
10. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast By Region
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Analyst Recommendations
13. Assumptions
14. Disclaimer
15. Appendix
