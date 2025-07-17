Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity and Debt Facilities to Launch Dogecoin Treasury

-Much Doge. Such Utility. Very Treasury.-

-First publicly listed company on major US exchange to accumulate Dogecoin as core asset-



SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) ("Bit Origin" or the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into agreements with accredited investors for the sale of up to $400 million in Class A ordinary shares and up to $100 million in convertible debt to launch the Company’s Dogecoin (“Doge”) treasury strategy.

Bit Origin expects to become one of the largest publicly traded Doge holders

Strategy aims to deliver long-term value through increasing Doge-per-share

Reflects Company’s hope in potential Doge integrations into payment layers, such as X Money



“Bit Origin is evolving beyond mining infrastructure to engage directly in the value and utility of digital assets,” said Jinghai Jiang, CEO and Chairman of Bit Origin. “What started as a joke has evolved into a globally liquid asset with payments utility. Few digital assets rival Doge’s settlement speed and scale of community, which continues to drive adoption across peer-to-peer payments and online commerce.”

“We hope Doge’s performance and community make it a natural fit for X Money, as Elon Musk advances his vision for X as a global super-app,” continued Jiang. “In an age of broken institutions, Doge embodies a shared culture of optimism and resilience that transcends existing political and financial systems.”

Bit Origin’s accumulation of Doge reflects the Company’s conviction in the network’s grassroot strength and payments utility, driven by low fees and merchant acceptance. Building on its infrastructure roots, Bit Origin plans to explore miner-facing services, payment applications, and other value-generating operations within the Doge ecosystem.

The Company has completed an initial closing of $15 million under the convertible debt facility and intends to use a significant portion of the proceeds for its initial Dogecoin acquisition.

Chardan acted as the placement agent in connection with the funded facility from ATW Partners.

About Bit Origin Ltd

Bit Origin Ltd is an emerging growth company operating in the United States and engaged in the cryptocurrency mining business. The Company is also actively deploying blockchain technologies alongside diversified expansion strategies. For more information, please visit https://bitorigin.io.

Safe Harbor Statement

