Creative Medical Technology Holdings Receives Notice of Allowance for the Prevention and/or Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes Using Modulated Immune Cells

PHOENIX, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) (“Creative Medical” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a U.S. patent application titled, “Prevention and/or Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes by Augmentation of Myeloid Suppressor Cell Activity.”

Once granted, the patent will be in effect until at least 2040.

The patent allows a broad cell-based immunotherapy approach to treating Type 1 diabetes using the ImmCelzTM product, which includes the supercharged T regulatory cells using the Company’s proprietary cell-free solutions. This program has been validated using cells from patients with Type 1 Diabetes.

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks and destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Because beta cells produce insulin, which is essential for moving glucose (sugar) from the blood into cells for energy, the destruction of these cells leads to a deficiency in insulin and the development of diabetes.

"We believe that the use of ImmCelz to prevent and/or treat Type 1 Diabetes is regenerative immunotherapy in its truest form,” said Timothy Warbington, CEO of Creative Medical. “The treatment of Type 1 Diabetes remains a primary focus for our Company, as evidenced by our ongoing CREATE-1 clinical trial. This issuance protects the integrity of our IP portfolio and reflects the potential of our cell-based therapeutic platform to address multiple unmet medical needs.”

About ImmCelzTM

Creative Medical’s ImmCelz platform utilizes a patient’s own extracted immune cells that are then “reprogrammed/supercharged” by culturing them outside the patient’s body with optimized cell-free factors. The immune cells are then re-injected into the patient from whom they were extracted. The Company believes that this process endows the immune cells with regenerative properties (or “supercharges” them) on top of their original innate functions providing them with the ability to treat multiple indications.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering regenerative medicine solutions for multiple indications, including pain management, neurology, and urology. The company leverages cutting-edge cell therapy technologies to develop transformative treatments aimed at improving patient outcomes.

For more information, visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the potential for the Company’s cell-based therapies and the strength of its intellectual property portfolio. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

