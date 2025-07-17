Verisk Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire SuranceBay to Expand its Life & Annuity Offerings

Jersey City, N.J., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SuranceBay, a leading provider of producer licensing, onboarding, appointment and compliance solutions for the life and annuity industry, for $162.5 million in cash. This acquisition underscores Verisk’s commitment to streamlining and automating the process of buying and selling insurance, and to supporting a robust life and annuity ecosystem with solutions that enhance workflows between carriers, general agencies, insurance agents and consumers.

With this acquisition, SuranceBay’s solutions, including its best-in-class agency management software, SureLC™, will become part of Verisk’s FAST, the leading life and annuity platform. Together, these capabilities will cover all aspects of the insurance life cycle, from the buying experience through claims and the critical relationship between carriers and the distribution market. The integration is designed to enhance efficiency, agility and scalability to reduce friction between carriers and distribution partners. We will provide more details around SuranceBay and its impact on Verisk’s consolidated financial results on our second quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

SuranceBay develops and services innovative software that simplifies and automates the process of buying and selling insurance. Its solutions provide an integrated experience for insurance companies, general agencies, insurance agents and consumers. Its flagship solution, SureLC™, is a multi-carrier contracting automation solution that is fully synchronized with multiple data sources, providing producers and agencies with the ability to seamlessly perform functions related to licensing, contracting and appointing producers.

“Verisk is committed to investing in the life and annuity space to drive efficiencies in the ecosystem, and we know that the connection between carriers and distribution is crucial in an increasingly dynamic market,” said Saurabh Khemka, co-president of underwriting solutions at Verisk. “We’re excited to welcome the SuranceBay team to invest in industry solutions that will help our clients grow their business, enhance the customer experience and foster innovation. Together, we’re building a scalable, future-ready ecosystem the industry can rely on.”

SuranceBay will become part of Verisk’s Life Solutions, a platform of software components designed to modernize, streamline and scale operations for the life and annuity industry. Verisk’s industry-leading FAST platform most recently earned a fourth consecutive Leader ranking in ISG’s Provider Lens™ evaluation for Life and Retirement Platform Solutions in 2024.

“The Verisk and SuranceBay teams share a joint focus on our clients and technology that will help them streamline operations, making it simpler and faster to buy and sell insurance,” said Anatole Tartakovsky, SuranceBay CEO. “We knew it was the right time to come together to deliver the efficiencies the life and annuity market needs.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.