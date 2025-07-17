Biotricity Delivers Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Results with Revenue Growth, Continued Margin Improvement, and Reduced Operating Expenses, Putting Profitability within Reach

FY25 revenue up 14.3% YOY

FY25 margins improvement of 8.9% to 76.6%, from 69.3% in the prior year; Q4-FY25 margins improved to 80.4% as margin expansion forecasted to continue

FY25 operating expenses lower by 24.5% YOY

Negative EBITDA reduced by $5.7 million to $3.2 million – an improvement of 63.9%

Positive Adjusted EBITDA of $438,260 in the fourth quarter of FY25 – first time in Company’s history, highlighting Company’s ability to achieve breakeven and EBITDA positive in the early part of its FY26



REDWOOD CITY, CA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company that offers innovative diagnostic, chronic disease, and lifestyle management solutions for healthcare providers and consumers, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder and CEO, said, "Fiscal 2025 has been another year of massive transformation for Biotricity. We’ve further utilized workflow automation, AI, and continued technological enhancements to drive substantial improvements in operational expenses, margin expansion, and revenue growth. This year, we demonstrated our ability to scale efficiently while maintaining high-quality service, bringing us to the doorstep of EBITDA breakeven and long-term profitability.

The expansion of our Cardiac AI Cloud platform, supported by strategic partnerships with other industry leaders, showcases our commitment to revolutionizing medical diagnostics, chronic care management, and consumer healthcare. Leveraging over a trillion beats of anonymized data, our AI-driven platform is set to enhance clinic profitability and growth, paving the way for transformative advancements in diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. Importantly, we remain on track to pursue FDA clearance for our groundbreaking AI clinical model in the coming months.

Collaborative partnerships established during fiscal 2025 and 2026 have positioned us to capitalize on expansive market channels, providing access to approximately 90% of all hospitals in America. Biotricity has also forged a strategic partnership focused on payor contracts for value based and managed care programs, both of which are new verticals for the Company. These developments underscore our dedication to advancing innovative, accessible, and high-quality cardiac care solutions."

FY25 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 14.3% to $13.8 million compared with $12.1 million in FY24

Gross margin was 76.6% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 69.3% in FY24; this was the result of expansion in recurring technology fee revenue base, efficiencies gained in using proprietary AI in operational automation, and improvement in monitoring cost structure.

Net loss decreased 20% YOY to $11.9 million, or $0.56 per share, from a net loss of $14.9 million, or $1.66 per share, in FY24



Q4-FY25 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 16.5% to $3.7 million compared with $3.5 million in Q4 FY24

Gross margin was 80.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 71.5% in the corresponding prior year quarter

Net loss decreased 54% YOY to $2 million, or $0.08 per share, from a net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.47 per share, in Q4-FY24



Operating Highlights for FY25

FY25 recurring (TaaS) Technology Fees rose a robust 12% YOY to $12.6 million, representing over 10.5 times Device Sales revenue

Company continues to maintain an impressive track record of customer retention, driven by high-quality customer and provider friendly support services, emphasis on accurate diagnostics, and user-friendly solutions. Developed a range of state-of-the-art products to service a total addressable market of $35 billion.

Secured strategic alliances with three of the top GPOs representing 90% of all hospitals in the US

Arrived at positive cash flows by growing subscription-based revenues, improving margins, and leveraging automation and experience to increase efficiencies of SG&A.

Full details of the Company's financial results will be filed with the SEC on Form 10-K and available by visiting www.sec.gov.

Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Friday July 18, 2025 at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for fiscal year 2025 and provide a business update. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://www.biotricity.com/investors/

Event: Biotricity Fourth Quarter and FY 2025 Financial Results and Business Update Call

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 4:45pm ET (1:45pm PT)

Toll Free: 1-877-269-7751

International: 1-201-389-0908

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1727799&tp_key=558b5c669d

Investors can begin accessing the webcast 15 minutes before the call, where an operator will register your name and organization. The call will be in listen-only mode.

A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the live call via the Investors section of the Biotricity website at https://www.biotricity.com/investors/.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Access ID: 13754989

Expiration: Friday, August 1, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies and may not be directly comparable to that of other companies. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance the understanding of Biotricity’s GAAP financial information, and it should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing these non-GAAP measures in addition to the GAAP measures allows management, investors and other users of our financial information to more fully and accurately assess business performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Year ended

March 31,

2025 Year ended

March 31,

2024 3 months ended

March 31,

2025 3 months ended

March 31,

2024 $ $ $ $ Net loss attributable to common stockholders (11,942,000 ) (14,928,960 ) (2,022,133 ) (4,400,104 ) Add: Provision for income taxes - - - - Interest expense 3,262,038 3,018,803 891,752 814,943 Accretion and amortization expenses 1,945,769 2,178,873 165,560 598,063 Preferred stock dividends 3,520,821 834,677 86,396 217,634 EBITDA (3,213,372 ) (8,896,607 ) (878,425 ) (2,769,464 ) Add (Less) Share based compensation (1) 1,420,121 1,025,930 1,247,319 481,275 Other (income)/loss (2) 78,569 102,607 (49,405 ) (16,334 ) Gain (loss) upon convertible promissory notes conversion and redemption (2) 141267 (18,539 ) (8,391 ) (3,259 ) Fair value change on derivative liabilities (2) 595,442 (9,777 ) 127,162 (253,791 ) Adjusted EBITDA (977,973 ) (7,796,386 ) 438,260 (2,561,573 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 21,524,884 8,991,766 21,524,884 9,441,667 Adjusted Loss per Share, Basic and Diluted (0.045 ) (0.867 ) 0.017 (0.271 )



(1) Share based compensation is a non-cash item

(2) These items relate to financing transactions and do not reflect the Company’s core operating activities

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Biotricity Investor Relations

Investors@biotricity.com

SOURCE: Biotricity, Inc.