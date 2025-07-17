Diverging Treatment Goals Emerge Between Hematologists and Nephrologists in aHUS Care, According to Spherix Global Insights

EXTON, PA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest Special Topix™: Co-Management Approaches in aHUS (US), Spherix Global Insights explores the nuanced dynamics between hematologists and nephrologists in the management of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). Based on a quantitative survey of 103 specialists conducted between May and June 2025, the research reveals both shared operational challenges and distinct clinical priorities that shape the current and future treatment landscape.

While both specialties routinely co-manage patients with aHUS, hematologists are more likely to drive treatment decisions, particularly those involving complement inhibition, whereas nephrologists often serve as the initial point of contact due to renal-related symptoms. Across both groups, collaboration is regarded as critical throughout the patient journey, especially given the complexity of diagnosis and treatment coordination,

Diagnostic uncertainty remains a central obstacle, with both specialties relying on a wide range of laboratory assessments. However, their diagnostic focus diverges: hematologists tend to prioritize hematologic markers such as LDH and platelet counts, while nephrologists place greater emphasis on renal function indicators and secondary triggers like infections or autoimmune conditions.

Complement inhibitors continue to serve as the cornerstone of aHUS management, with high satisfaction reported for Alexion’s Soliris and Ultomiris. Hematologists report broader prescribing experience, including the use and familiarity with biosimilars and Apellis’ Empaveli. In contrast, nephrologists adopt a more holistic approach that frequently incorporates supportive measures such as blood pressure control and dialysis when needed.

Despite current satisfaction levels, both specialties anticipate evolving their treatment approach, with a shift away from Soliris in favor of newer agents expected over the next six months. Hematologists and nephrologists alike express strong interest in Novartis’ oral complement inhibitor Fabhalta (iptacopan), citing convenience of administration and familiarity from its use in other complement-mediated disorders. Nearly half of all respondents report they would consider prescribing Fabhalta within three months of approval.

Looking ahead, treatment goals diverge across specialties: hematologists are more likely to emphasize durable efficacy and extended survival, whereas nephrologists focus more heavily on preserving long-term kidney function. Hematologists also demonstrate higher receptivity to novel mechanisms of action, including NovelMed’s investigational agent ruxoprubart. Nephrologists, while less experienced with biosimilars and emerging therapeutic classes, indicate a growing openness to expanding their understanding of innovative treatment strategies.

Spherix will continue to monitor how these evolving priorities and specialty-specific expectations influence treatment adoption and commercial trajectories as new therapies enter the aHUS market.

About Special Topix™

Special Topix™ is an independent service that includes access to a report or series of reports based on current events or topics of interest in specialty markets covered by Spherix.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and analysis addressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.