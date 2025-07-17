$9.5 Bn Connected Ship Market Outlook 2025-2034 | Emerging Smart Ports and Automated Docking Gaining Momentum

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Ship Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Type (Commercial, Defense, Other Types), By Fit (Linefit, Retrofit), By Installation Type, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Connected Ship Market is valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 5.6% to reach global sales of USD 15.6 billion in 2034



The connected ship market is revolutionizing maritime operations by integrating advanced technologies that enhance vessel efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Through the deployment of IoT sensors, satellite communication systems, and cloud-based platforms, ships can now continuously monitor engine performance, fuel consumption, and environmental conditions in real-time. This connectivity allows operators to make data-driven decisions, reduce operational costs, and maintain compliance with ever-stricter environmental regulations.





Beyond improving operational efficiency, connected ship solutions also enhance crew welfare and safety. High-speed communication systems enable better on-board connectivity, ensuring that crew members can stay in touch with their families and access online training resources. Moreover, predictive maintenance technologies help identify potential equipment failures before they occur, minimizing downtime and preventing accidents. The result is a safer and more efficient maritime industry, where data is leveraged to optimize routes, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance overall performance.



One of the most promising developments in the connected ship market is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics. By analyzing vast amounts of data collected from ships' systems, AI algorithms can identify patterns, recommend efficiency improvements, and even assist in autonomous navigation. As the shipping industry faces mounting pressure to cut emissions and improve profitability, the connected ship market is poised to play a crucial role in enabling smarter, greener, and more sustainable maritime operations.



Key Insights Connected Ship Market

Increased adoption of IoT sensors for real-time data collection and monitoring.

Integration of AI for route optimization and predictive maintenance.

Growing reliance on cloud-based platforms for data storage and analytics.

Advancements in satellite communication for reliable, high-speed connectivity at sea.

Emergence of smart ports and automated docking systems.

Rising need to improve fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Growing focus on regulatory compliance and environmental sustainability.

Advancements in maritime communication technology.

Increased demand for predictive maintenance and reliability-centered operations.

High costs associated with retrofitting older ships with connected technologies.

Data security concerns in a highly connected environment.

Limited bandwidth and coverage in remote maritime regions.

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Connected Ship market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024 - 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Connected Ship.

Connected Ship market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2024 - 2034.

Connected Ship market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2024 - 2034.

Short and long-term Connected Ship market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Connected Ship market, Connected Ship supply chain analysis.

Connected Ship trade analysis, Connected Ship market price analysis, Connected Ship Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Connected Ship market news and developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 15.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

ABB Corporation

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Jason Industries Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Valmet Corporation

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Marlink AS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

RH Marine Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Ulstein Group ASA

Smith & Nephew plc

Thales Group

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Navico Holding AS

Inmarsat plc

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Intelsat Corporation

Harris Corporation

Iridium Communications Inc.

KVH Industries Inc.

Raytheon Anschutz GmbH

Sperry Marine BV

Transas Marine International AB

Cobham Satcom A/S

GNS GmbH

Connected Ship Market Segmentation

By Type

Commercial

Defense

Other Types

By Fit

Linefit

Retrofit

By Installation Type

Onboard

Onshore

By Application

Vessel Traffic Management

Fleet Operations

Fleet Health Monitoring

Other Applications

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA.

