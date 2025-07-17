The HIDI Group Appoints Leo Lee as Managing Principal, Toronto

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HIDI Group Inc., a global leader in consulting engineering, is proud to announce the appointment of Leo Lee as Managing Principal of its Toronto office, effective July 1, 2025.





Leo joined The HIDI Group in 2014 and quickly distinguished himself as a dynamic leader and technical expert. Rising to the role of Principal, Base Building Electrical, Leo has brought a unique perspective to the design and management of complex, multidisciplinary projects. His commitment to technical excellence and collaborative leadership has been instrumental in the successful delivery of landmark projects including:

Four Seasons Resorts Madinaty, Cairo, Egypt

University of Toronto Mississauga W.G. Davis Building Meeting Place, Mississauga, Canada

Toronto Eaton Centre – 290 Yonge/33 Dundas Back to Base and Infrastructure Upgrades, Toronto, Canada

UHN Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Early Works Redevelopment, Toronto, Canada

Bata Shoe Factory Revitalization, Batawa, Canada



In his expanded role, Leo will continue to serve as Electrical Principal while also overseeing the Production Studio at The HIDI Group’s Toronto office. His appointment reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to innovation, mentorship, and delivering excellence in engineering solutions.

About The HIDI Group

The HIDI Group is an employee-owned Canadian-based consulting firm with offices in Toronto, Calgary, and Ottawa. Founded in 1975, The HIDI Group delivers projects in the commercial, residential, mission critical, healthcare, retirement living, institutional, retail and entertainment sectors. Recent projects reflect this diverse experience, and include Sportsnet Studios, Red Deer Justice Centre, New Toronto Courthouse, Toronto Public Library Dawes Road, the redevelopment of Park Hyatt Toronto, Four Seasons Madrid, and True Wild Distilling.

