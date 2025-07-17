Ethan Allen Rated America’s Best Premium Furniture Retailer for 3rd Consecutive Year

DANBURY, Conn., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen, a leading interior design destination and manufacturer and retailer of handcrafted home furnishings, has once again been named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer based on data compiled by Newsweek and Statista.

The recognition, now awarded to Ethan Allen three years in a row, is based on surveys asking consumers how likely they are to recommend a brand to someone else. Consumers also rated brands on their products, customer service, atmosphere, accessibility, and shop layout, with Ethan Allen scoring highest overall in the premium furniture category.

President, Chairman and CEO Farooq Kathwari credits the #1 ranking to Ethan Allen’s dedicated associates, its commitment to North American manufacturing and its unique combination of personal service and technology. “Because we make 75% of our products in our own workshops, we keep quality front and center, offering products at competitive values while also ensuring consistent, high levels of service to our clients.”

Mr. Kathwari continued: “When a client walks into any Ethan Allen Design Center, they’re greeted by a professional interior designer whose assistance, from idea to delivery day, is always complimentary. This comprehensive service is a strong value and one of our key competitive differentiators. It includes guidance on furniture, décor, and window treatments, on colors, fabrics, and finishes, and on room layouts, which clients can preview via state-of-the-art 3D images and 4K animations.”

“As we celebrate this success, I thank the craftspeople who safeguard our reputation for quality, the logistics teams that create an industry-leading delivery experience, and the designers and retailers who are the ambassadors of our brand. We maintain a strong focus on talent, and as a result, our people continually prove to be our greatest strength,” concluded Mr. Kathwari.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted products in its North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

