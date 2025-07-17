Mercer Mass Timber and CLT Toolbox Launch First-of-Its-Kind Digital Integration to Advance Mass Timber Adoption in North America

Spokane Valley, WA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer Mass Timber (MMT), a leading manufacturer of sustainable timber building materials and a subsidiary of Mercer International Inc., announces a strategic partnership with CLT Toolbox, a structural design software platform built specifically for mass timber buildings.

The collaboration marks a major step toward making mass timber a mainstream construction material by connecting advanced digital workflows with real-world manufacturing capabilities. By embedding product-specific, code-compliant design tools into a digital platform accessible to structural engineers worldwide, the partnership removes long-standing barriers that have historically slowed the adoption of mass timber as a mainstream building solution.

“Our collaboration with CLT Toolbox is about facilitating digital design in the realities of mass timber fabrication,” said Ricardo Brites, PhD, Director of Engineering & VDC at Mercer Mass Timber. “It’s a smart, integrated and accessible approach—and exactly the kind of alignment the industry needs.”

This is one of the first integrations of its kind in North America and signals a broader shift toward digitized, scalable mass timber construction. By simplifying design, manufacturing, and installation, MMT and CLT Toolbox are using advanced technology to remove complexity from workflows and accelerate the transition to low-carbon building systems.

This integration provides benefits throughout the building lifecycle:

For engineers : It offers calibrated, best-practice design tools that reduce guesswork, enhance design confidence, and streamline approvals.





: It offers calibrated, best-practice design tools that reduce guesswork, enhance design confidence, and streamline approvals. For architects and developers : It ensures cost predictability, constructability, and compliance are addressed early, improving timelines and reducing downstream rework.





: It ensures cost predictability, constructability, and compliance are addressed early, improving timelines and reducing downstream rework. For the industry at large: It represents a leap forward in the digitization and scalability of mass timber construction.

“The world is ready for low-carbon construction—but technical bottlenecks are holding us back,” said Adam Jones, CEO and Founder of CLT Toolbox. “Once we remove those, mass timber has everything it needs to lead the future of building.”

For more information about Mercer Mass Timber and CLT Toolbox’s partnership or to use the tool, please visit: MMT x CLT Toolbox Partnership

About Mercer Mass Timber

Mercer Mass Timber (MMT) is redefining sustainable construction with innovative, bio-based building materials. MMT combines cutting-edge technology, expert craftsmanship, and a commitment to sustainability to create beautiful, low-carbon structures. By partnering with builders, developers, and designers, MMT helps shape greener, more vibrant communities.

Backed by Mercer International, MMT brings the strength and resources of a global leader in wood products and renewable materials to every project.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, USA and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210 thousand cubic meters of CLT, 45 thousand cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets and 230 thousand tonnes of biofuels. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.mercerint.com.

About CLT Toolbox

CLT Toolbox is a structural design platform developed by engineers for engineers, focused exclusively on mass timber. With a team experienced across five continents, CLT Toolbox brings global code compliance and real-world constructability to the heart of timber design.

