PS Miner Launches Cloud Mining Access for Solana (SOL) Holders, Combining Asset Preservation with DeFi Yield Growth

Eastleigh, England, UK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PS Miner, the world’s leading cloud mining platform, has officially launched a new mining platform for Solana (SOL) Providing dedicated support to users, it offers users a new way to earn passive income through crypto mining without sacrificing core holdings.

The launch comes as SOL consolidates its position as a major DeFi infrastructure asset. Previously, SOL underwent a revolutionary network upgrade, increasing throughput to over 100,000 transactions per second and implementing advanced zero-knowledge proofs. PS Miner allows SOL holders to convert their idle assets into mining contracts and earn high daily returns by mining assets such as Ethereum and Litecoin without liquidating their SOL.





The launch of PS Miner opens a new era of SOL profit strategies

With SOL-based user registrations growing by more than 250%, the platform’s new features will reshape how DeFi participants generate income:

Holding + Mining Strategy: Users retain SOL while receiving passive mining rewards.Start with $100: Everyday investors can participate — no physical mining equipment required.

New User Bonus $12: Immediately after registration, you can use it to increase your mining power.

Real-time Conversion and Flexible Withdrawals: SOL deposits will be automatically converted into mining power at real-time exchange rates and withdrawn in SOL or supported tokens.

Eco-conscious infrastructure: More than 60 facilities powered by hydro and geothermal energy can reduce electricity bills by up to 45%.

AI-optimized uptime: Proprietary mining engine ensures 99.9% uptime and reduces revenue volatility by 70%.

Enterprise-grade security: McAfee®, Cloudflare®, and AIG-powered coverage protects assets and user data.

Flexible mining contracts suitable for all SOL holders

PS Miner offers a range of cloud mining contracts designed to improve scalability and ROI

PS Miner offers flexible contracts suitable for SOL holders of different sizes. Here are some of the best performing contracts:

Contract Project Investment Amount The term Total revenue Avalon Miner A15-194T $100 2days $100+$7.2 Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd $1,000 10days $1,000+$130 Litecoin Miner L7 $5,000 30days $5,000+$2,550 Bitcoin Miner S21e XP Hyd $10,000 45days $10,000+$7,200 ANTSPACE HK3 $50,000 50days $50,000+$4,5000 Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-20ft $100,000 55days $100,000+$10,4500 ANTSPACE MD5 $500,000 65days $500,000+$60,000

Driving the next wave of DeFi integration

With Solana partnering with over 200 DeFi protocols and traditional financial institutions, PS Miner fills the need for sustainable, scalable income tools.The fusion of asset retention and off-chain returns is quickly becoming the next step in decentralized wealth creation.

Solana’s network evolution is not just about technology, it’s also the gateway to mainstream DeFi dominance. Tools like PS Miner act as a multiplier in this new era, allowing holders to scale assets safely and efficiently. — Elena Vargas

Dr., DeFi Strategy Expert

Official website: https://PS Miner.com

App download: https://psminer.com/app-download

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.